Norwell’s girls basketball team showed Tuesday night in Woodburn that two is generally better than one.
In the Knights’ 62-45 victory at Woodlan, the visitors won on the strength of two 18-point scorers in Kennedy Fuelling and Makenzie Fuess, whereas the Warriors finished with a single girl scoring 18 in Avah Smith.
Trailing 13-11 after one quarter, Class 3A No. 2 Norwell (10-2) took control thanks to a 22-7 advantage in the second quarter. Woodlan (8-3) did win the rebounding battle, 31-29.
GARRETT 62, CHURUBUSCO 40: In Churubusco, Bailey Kelham finished with 30 points for the Railroaders (4-6, 3-2 Northeast Corner Conference), while the Eagles fell to 2-9 and 0-5 in NECC play.
Kelham became the career scoring leader at Garrett, eclipsing Brandi Dawson’s previous mark of 1,432. With 1,437 career points, Kelham moved into a tie with 1979 Hamilton graduate Tom Heitz for 10th place on DeKalb County’s all-time combined scoring list.
BLACKHAWK CHRISTIAN 59, HERITAGE 29: At Blackhawk Christian, Ema Kline and Allie Boyer both scored 16 points as the Braves (6-3) went up 34-12 at halftime. Claire Bickel finished with 13 for the Patriots (1-9).
SNIDER 67, EAST NOBLE 37: In Kendallville, Johnea Donahue led the Panthers (10-3) with 17 points, while Jordyn Poole (15) and Tia Phinezy (11) also finished in double figures for Snider.
Bree Walmsley was the lone double-digit scorer for the Knights (3-8), netting 16.
ADAMS CENTRAL 72, CANTERBURY 32: At Canterbury, Athena Schwartz finished with 20 points as the Flying Jets (3-8) outscored the Cavaliers (1-9) 43-15 after halftime. Isabelle Ellis led Canterbury with 15 points.
WHITKO 49, WEST NOBLE 42: In Ligonier, the Wildcats (5-5) nearly squandered a 19-7 lead after one quarter, holding a 34-33 edge with eight minutes remaining. Mackensy Mabie scored 22 for the Chargers (1-9).
Boys
BLACKHAWK CHRISTIAN 67, SOUTH SIDE 42: At South Side, the Braves celebrated getting named the top-ranked team in Class 2A in style, posting their second consecutive 25-point victory.
Josh Furst led Blackhawk (4-0) with 19 points and Gage Sefton added 17.
South Side (0-4) fell behind 18-6 after one quarter.
FREMONT 66, WAYNE 63: At Wayne, the Eagles connected on 13 of 19 3-point attempts to stun the Generals.
Ethan Bontrager knocked down five triples en route to a 25-point effort for Fremont (5-1), while teammate Connor Slee drained four from beyond the arc to add 18.
Chase Barnes led three for Wayne (3-1) in double figures with 25, while Monte Smith added 15 and Jevon Lewis Jr. had 10.
LEO 58, NORTHROP 48: In Leo-Cedarville, the Lions claimed the final three quarters 45-31 to knock off their SAC opponent. Jackson McGee led Leo (3-4) with a game-high 23 points, while Jayden Schmenk paced the Bruins (1-4) with 16.
BISHOP LUERS 57, CULVER ACADEMY 53: In Culver, the Knights trailed by nine points with three minutes remaining before rallying to improve to 4-2.
BLACKFORD 82, BLUFFTON 55: In Bluffton, the Bruins won the middle two quarters 45-25 despite a 23-point night from Tucker Jenkins for the Tigers (1-3).