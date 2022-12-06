The Canterbury boys basketball team picked a great time to notch its first victory of the season, knocking off previously unbeaten and Class 2A No. 5 Eastside 63-31 on Tuesday at Canterbury.
The Cavaliers (1-3) led 34-19 at the half and secured the victory in dominating fashion, winning the fourth quarter 18-4 to drop the Blazers to 2-1. Will Russell scored a game-high 19 points for Canterbury and Devon Lewis added 17, while Santino Brewer had 14 for Eastside.
WOODLAN 51, ANGOLA 48: In Woodburn, Trey Yoder’s basket with five seconds left gave the Warriors a 50-48 lead, pushing Woodlan to a 4-1 start. Dane Lantz scored 14 for the Hornets (0-4).
CULVER ACADEMY 48, NORTHROP 44: At Northrop, an eight-point halftime edge held up for the Eagles, who received votes in this week’s Class 3A poll. Dalman Alexander scored 12 points for the Bruins (1-2).
BISHOP LUERS 49, LEO 44: In Leo-Cedarville, the Knights trailed 24-19 at halftime before rallying to take a one-point lead after three quarters, getting a game-high 23 points from Cadell Wallace. Luers (2-1) led just 43-42 with 55 seconds to go, overcoming a 15-point night from Jackson McGee for the Lions (2-3).
FREMONT 67, GARRETT 55: In Garrett, the Eagles held a 17-point lead after three quarters to secure their first victory in Northeast Corner Conference play this season. Fremont now stands at 2-1 overall and 1-1 in the NECC, while the Railroaders (0-5, 0-1) lost for the 17th straight game dating back to last season.
MANCHESTER 93, BLUFFTON 45: In Bluffton, the Squires led 53-15 at halftime. Eli Garrett scored 14 for the Tigers (1-1).
Girls
DEKALB 50, CONCORDIA 47 (2 OT): At Concordia, the Barons needed eight extra minutes to snap a four-game slide and move back to .500 (5-5), thanks to 18 points from Ashley Cox and 15 from Delaney Cox. Lauren Goodman had a chance to tie the game at the end of double overtime for the Cadets (4-6) but her 3-point try did not fall.
CENTRAL NOBLE 61, LAKEWOOD PARK 24: In Auburn, the Class 2A No. 3 Cougars improved to 11-0 by jumping out to a 17-3 advantage after one quarter. The Panthers (3-6) fell to 2-4 against NECC competition this season.
GARRETT 46, WESTVIEW 40: In Topeka, the Railroaders led by as many as 16 points before the hosts made things interesting. Bailey Kelham’s double-double (14 points, 12 rebounds) keyed the NECC victory for Garrett (3-5, 2-2), knocking the Warriors (4-6, 3-1) from the unbeaten ranks in league play.
WAYNE 76, MARION 43: In Marion, the Generals (7-3) controlled things from the outset, taking a 26-8 lead after one quarter to win their seventh straight.