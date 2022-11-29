After a one-point loss in its season opener at Carroll, Class 3A’s eighth-ranked Norwell rebounded in emphatic fashion, blasting Mississinewa 68-21 Tuesday night in Ossian.
Bethel commit Luke McBride led the Knights (1-1) with 23 points in a contest where Norwell outscored the Indians 22-6 in the third quarter.
CONCORDIA 51, BELLMONT 42: In Decatur, the Cadets led by four at halftime before jumping ahead 42-31 after three quarters. Ajani Washington made four 3-pointers to finish with a game-high 18 points for Concordia (2-1), while Kord Fuelling paced the Braves (1-2) with 12.
MANCHESTER 80, LAKEWOOD PARK 54: In North Manchester, the Squires (1-1) notched their first win of the season despite 17 points apiece from Cam Hindle and Mason Posey of the Panthers (1-2).
NEW HAVEN 52, NORTHROP 41: At Northrop, the Bulldogs won the second half 30-19 after seeing the contest tied at 22 at halftime. New Haven (1-1) picked up its first win while handing Northrop (1-1) its first loss.
WOODLAN 46, GARRETT 27: In Garrett, the Warriors held the Railroaders to single-digit outputs in three quarters. Dejay Gerig led Woodlan (3-0) with 15 points, while Joe Fuentes had nine for Garrett (0-3).
Girls
CARROLL 60, DEKALB 34: In Waterloo, the Class 4A No. 7 Chargers (6-0) stayed unbeaten thanks to 17 points from Taylor Fordyce. Delaney Cox scored 11 to lead the Barons (4-4).
COLUMBIA CITY 75, BISHOP DWENGER 19: At Dwenger, 21 steals helped propel the Eagles (7-1) to victory on a night where Addison Baxter and Kyndra Sheets both scored 21 points. Samantha Gadomski finished with 13 points for the Saints (5-4).
WAYNE 73, NEW HAVEN 35: In New Haven, the Generals (5-3), who got a game-high 19 points from Aniah Hill, won the third quarter 25-4. Freshman A’lanah Webb led the Bulldogs (1-7) with 17.
CENTRAL NOBLE 52, GOSHEN 31: In Albion, the Class 2A No. 6 Cougars improved to 9-0, avenging a 17-point loss at the hands of the Class 4A Redhawks from a season ago. Meghan Kiebel drained a half-dozen 3s to lead Central Noble with 20 points.
HUNTINGTON NORTH 45, BISHOP LUERS 30: At Luers, Taylor Double’s 21 points keyed a fast start for the Vikings (4-1), while Annika Davis and Addie Shank both scored 11 for the Knights (3-4).
WAWASEE 47, WEST NOBLE 30: In Syracuse, the Warriors (5-3) led by 12 at halftime in knocking off their neighbors to the East, getting a game-high 23 points from Mackenzie Hackleman. Mackensy Mabie scored 12 for the Chargers (0-6).