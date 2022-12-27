INDIANAPOLIS – Buddy Hield made six 3-pointers on his way to 28 points, and the Indiana Pacers beat the Atlanta Hawks 129-114 on Tuesday night.
Hield hit 11 of 16 shots, including 6 of 7 from deep. He leads the NBA with 132 3s this season.
“In the first half, I had three good looks and missed ‘em,” Hield said. “Staying in rhythm, the shot felt good so I wasn’t worried about it.”
The Pacers led by 10 entering the fourth quarter and doubled that margin in about six minutes. Tyrese Haliburton had 23 points and seven assists. Myles Turner scored 18.
“I stay more in the gym,” Hield said of his shooting preparation. “It gets to the point where my family gets mad at me, that I overwork. But when you love the game so much, that’s all you think about, just trying hard to get ready each and every day.”
Pacers coach Rick Carlisle praised Hield’s dedication.
“If you saw his daily routine, you’d have a really good idea,” he said. “He lives for the game. He lives for running around and getting open shots and trying to knock ’em in.”
The Pacers enjoyed a 52-20 advantage in scoring by reserves. Bennedict Mathurin had 18 points, and fellow reserve Oshae Brissett finished with 16.
“The second unit was tremendous in the first half,” Carlisle said. “It helped build up a bit of a lead, which was great. A lot of guys played well.”
John Collins had 26 points and 10 rebounds for the Hawks, who were without injured starters De’Andre Hunter and Clint Capela. Trae Young had 22 points and 10 assists.
“They established their pace at the start of the game,” Hawks coach Nate McMillan said. “They got to their tempo. They played their game tonight. We just weren’t controlling the basketball and keeping it in front of us. We only had nine turnovers, so they are scoring off misses and made baskets.”
LAKERS 129, MAGIC 110: In Orlando, LeBron James scored 28 points, Russell Westbrook had a triple-double and Los Angeles stopped a four-game slide, beating Orlando.
James also had seven rebounds and five assists in 31 minutes. He had scored at least 30 points in each of his last seven games. Thomas Bryant added 21 points and 10 rebounds for the Lakers, who shot 54.4% from the field. Westbrook finished with 15 points, 13 assists and 12 rebounds in a reserve role.
Markelle Fultz led Orlando with 16 points. Franz Wagner and Wendell Carter Jr. each had 15.
CELTICS 126, ROCKETS 102: In Boston, Jaylen Brown had 14 of his 39 points in the third quarter, pouring it on after he was knocked to the parquet by a flagrant foul that sparked Boston to a victory over Houston.
Jayson Tatum added 38 points and eight rebounds. Robert Williams III grabbed 15 rebounds.
Jalen Green scored 28 and Kevin Porter Jr. had 22 for the Rockets.