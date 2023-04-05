PHILADELPHIA – Joel Embiid strengthened his MVP bid with 52 points and 13 rebounds, and the NBA scoring leader carried the Philadelphia 76ers to a 103-101 win over the Boston Celtics on Tuesday night.
In a game with a playoff vibe, this one came down to the end, as Jayson Tatum’s tying jumper fell short at the horn.
P.J. Tucker gave Embiid and the Sixers the help they needed when he made three late 3-pointers that turned a one-point deficit into a 101-95 lead. Derrick White buried a 3 with 2 seconds left that pulled Boston to 103-101 and hushed a crowd that had just bellowed “MVP! MVP!” chants.
Embiid was whistled for an offensive foul but the Celtics couldn’t capitalize.
The 76ers avoided a season sweep against the Celtics and won for the first time in four games. They can thank the All-Star center that punctuated the victory with a vicious two-handed slam late in the game that sent the crowd into a frenzy.
Embiid made 20 of 25 shots from the floor and 12 of 13 free throws en route to his ninth game of the season with at least 40 points and 10 rebounds. Embiid scored 50 points for the third time this season.
White scored 26 points for the Celtics and Tatum had 19. The Celtics fell to 9-4 this season without Jaylen Brown, who got the night off with a back injury.
CAVALIERS 117, MAGIC 113: At Orlando, Florida, Donovan Mitchell scored 43 points, his fourth straight 40-point game, to help Cleveland secure the No. 4 seed in the Eastern Conference.
Mitchell scored Cleveland’s last six points to become the first Cavalier ever to score 40 or more points in four straight games. Caris Levert added 19 points in Cleveland’s 50th win of the season, giving them home-court advantage in the first round of the playoffs.
HEAT 118, PISTONS 105: At Detroit, Jimmy Butler scored 18 of his 27 points in the fourth quarter and Miami avoided an embarrassing loss by rallying to beat Detroit.
Miami (42-37) kept its chance of escaping the play-in tournament alive, but Detroit (16-63) made it tough before losing its 10th straight and falling to 1-21 in its last 22 games.
Purdue’s Jaden Ivey had 30 points for the Pistons.
BUCKS 140, WIZARDS 128: At Washington, Giannis Antetokounmpo had 28 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists, and Jrue Holiday nearly added a triple-double of his own as Milwaukee took another step toward wrapping up the NBA’s best record.
Holiday finished with 26 points, 10 assists and nine rebounds, and Bobby Portis added 19 points and 20 rebounds for Milwaukee.
HAWKS 123, BULLS 105: At Chicago, Bogdan Bogdanovic scored 26 points as Atlanta overcame the loss of leading scorer Trae Young, who didn’t make the trip due to a non-COVID illness.
The Hawks (40-39) hold a two-game lead over the Bulls (38-41), who clinched a play-in spot by virtue of Orlando’s loss to Cleveland earlier in the evening. Zach LaVine led the Bulls with 26 points.