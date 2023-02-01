CLEVELAND – Jimmy Butler scored 23 points, Bam Adebayo added 18 points and 11 rebounds and the Miami Heat showed their experience down the stretch in a 100-97 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers on Tuesday night.
Caleb Martin scored 18 points and matched his career high with 10 rebounds, and Tyler Herro also scored 18 for the Heat, who moved within 1 1/2 games of the fifth-place Cavs in the Eastern Conference standings.
After 45 up-and-down minutes, the Heat made key plays when it mattered most.
“When it gets to the last three of four minutes, because of the experiences we’ve had, guys feel comfortable enough to execute under that kind of pressure,” Miami coach Erik Spoelstra said.
Cavs coach J.B. Bickerstaff said Miami’s maturity was the difference.
“That’s why they are who they are,” he said.
Butler, who has been slowed by injuries for much of the season, hit a short jumper to put the Heat up 98-93 with 1:23 left, and his free throw – following a huge offensive rebound by Adebayo – kept the Heat ahead by five with 12 seconds left.
Darius Garland’s 3-pointer brought the Cavs within 99-97 with 8.7 seconds remaining. Cleveland fouled Butler with 7.3 seconds left, and he split his free throws, giving Cleveland a chance to tie.
All-Star starter Donovan Mitchell rushed the ball up the floor but his contested 3-pointer at the buzzer was short.
Lakers 129, knicks 123: In New York, LeBron James moved within 89 points of breaking the NBA’s career scoring record and climbed into fourth place on the assists list, finishing with a triple-double in his return to Madison Square Garden as Los Angeles beat New York.
James had 28 points, 11 assists and 10 rebounds, with the points giving him 38,299 for his career. Kareem Abdul-Jabbar is the leader with 38,387. He also moved ahead of Mark Jackson and then Steve Nash into fourth place on the assists list during his first game at Madison Square Garden in three years. Anthony Davis added 27 points and nine rebounds for the Lakers.
Jalen Brunson scored 37 points for the Knicks.
CLIPPERS 108, BULLS 103: In Chicago, Kawhi Leonard scored 33 points and Norman Powell added 27 to help Los Angeles beat Chicago.
Paul George added 16 points and 10 rebounds for the Clippers, who’ve won six of seven. Nikola Vucevic had 23 points and 14 rebounds to lead the Bulls. DeMar DeRozan added 20 points and Zach LaVine finished with 18 and 14 rebounds.