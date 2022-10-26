WASHINGTON – Kyle Kuzma scored 25 points, and the Washington Wizards overcame Bradley Beal’s back issues to beat the Detroit Pistons 120-99 on Tuesday night.
Beal was limited to 21:49 because of back tightness, although he was able to return late in the third quarter after missing the entire second. The Wizards actually broke the game open without him and cruised to a lopsided victory.
“It’s always tough to go a stretch without Brad,” coach Wes Unseld Jr. said. “He was able to come back into the game and kind of gave us some life. The changing defenses throughout – last season gave us a lot of problems. I thought we handled it a little better tonight.”
Kristaps Porzingis scored 20 points for the Wizards, Will Barton contributed 16 and Beal was able to finish with 13.
Beal scored 11 in the fourth quarter.
Bojan Bogdanovic led Detroit with 25 points and Cade Cunningham added 19. Rookie Jaden Ivey out of Purdue scored 11 to go with four assists.
The Wizards led 56-49 at halftime and went on a 16-5 run in the third that pushed the lead to 17 points. A 3-pointer by Monte Morris made it 76-59.
Playing against an opponent with nobody taller than 6-foot-9 in the starting lineup, the 7-foot-3 Porzingis had a productive game. He threw down a one-handed alley-oop dunk from Beal in the first quarter and finished 8 of 13 from the field.
After falling behind big in the third, the Pistons were never able to get closer than eight. They had the lead down to nine in the fourth when Beal made a fadeaway jumper while being fouled. The three-point play put Washington up 93-81 with 9:21 remaining.
The Wizards won 10 of their first 13 games last season and have won three of their first four in 2022-23.
Johnny Davis, the Wizards’ first-round draft pick this season, played 2:54 and missed both of his shot attempts. It was the No. 10 pick out of Wisconsin’s first action.
PELICANS 113, MAVERICKS 111: In New Orleans, Trey Murphy III scored 22 points and short-handed New Orleans overcame Luka Doncic’s latest prolific performance to beat Dallas.
The Pelicans entered the game missing three starters because of injuries. Brandon Ingram was out with a concussion and Zion Williamson had a hip bruise while Herb Jones had a hyperextended knee. Available Pelicans responded with an all-hands-on-deck effort in which eight players scored in double figures.
That list included rookie and first-round pick Dyson Daniels, who scored his first career points in the second quarter and finished with 11 points in 22 minutes on 4-of-5 shooting. CJ McCollum had 14 points and 11 assists, and Devonte Graham added 14 points.
Doncic scored 37 to go with 11 rebounds and seven assists, but his 3-point attempt at the final horn bounce off the front rim.