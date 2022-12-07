TAMPA, Fla. – Ville Husso made 28 of his 44 saves in the third period and the Detroit Red Wings beat the Tampa Bay Lightning 4-2 on Tuesday night.
The Red Wings got goals from Michael Rasmussen, Jonatan Berggren, Adam Erne and David Perron. It was just their third win in the last 21 road games against Tampa Bay,
Detroit, which has missed the playoffs in each of the last six seasons, moved into a third-place tie in the Atlantic Division with Tampa Bay.
“I think they’ve turned the corner from that rebuild time to win now time, and their window is open now,” Tampa Bay coach Jon Cooper said.
Husso, acquired from St. Louis during the offseason, improved to 11-4-3.
“It was a big win, for sure,” Husso said.
Steven Stamkos and Brayden Point scored, and Andrei Vasilevskiy stopped 22 shots for the Lightning, who had won eight of 10.
“I thought the boys were ready, but clearly a lot of bad habits that we’ve had as a team at times during the year came flooding out,” Cooper said.
DEVIS 3, BLACKHAWKS 0: In Newark, New Jersey, Defenseman Dougie Hamilton had a goal and two assists, Vitek Vanecek made 24 saves for his second shutout and NHL-leading New Jersey defeated Chicago.
Nico Hischier and Jesper Bratt scored goals and Jack Hughes had two outstanding assists for the Devils, who are a league-best 21-4-1 despite droppng the first two games of the season.
Arvid Soderblom made 26 saves for the slumping Blackhawks, who are 1-9-1 in their last 11. They were also shut out by the New York Islanders 3-0 on Sunday.
PENGUINS 4, BLUE JACKETS 1: In Pittsburgh, Sidney Crosby scored twice and Pittsburgh beat Columbus.
Bryan Rust and Teddy Blueger also scored for Pittsburgh, which has won three straight. Crosby and Rust scored 47 seconds apart in the second period as the Penguins turned a one-goal deficit into a 2-1 lead. Tristan Jarry made 38 saves for Pittsburgh.
Johnny Gaudreau scored his ninth goal of the season for Columbus, but the Blue Jackets lost to the Penguins for the 12th straight time in Pittsburgh.