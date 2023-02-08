DETROIT – Connor McDavid extended his point streak to 13 games and Warren Foegele scored twice in the second period, helping the Edmonton Oilers beat the Detroit Red Wings 5-2 on Tuesday night.
Foegele, a fourth-round winger, had his first two-goal game of the season one game after he was a healthy scratch.
“It’s one of the best games I’ve seen from him, and he should feel real good about himself,” Oilers coach Jay Woodcroft said. “There’s nobody more happy for him than his teammates and his coaching staff.”
Fourth-line center Ryan McLeod and Foegele had goals 36 seconds apart early in the second and Foegele scored again midway through the period to give the Oilers a 3-1 lead. Third-line center Ryan Nugent-Hopkins restored their two-goal lead late in the third period.
“We got some contributions from our entire lineup, which is great,” said Edmonton’s Evander Kane, who had an empty net goal. “We’re going to need that as we go down the stretch here and obviously in the playoffs. That type of scoring wins or loses you series.”
Edmonton’s Jack Campbell stopped 30 shots, including some key ones in the third to keep a one-goal lead.
“They were big saves, but I would say Jack expects to make those days and we expect those saves,” Woodcroft said. “He’s starting to build a little personal momentum for himself.”
The Oilers maintained the momentum they had going into the All-Star break with their eighth win in nine games.
“The boys have been playing great leading up to the break and definitely wanted to continue where we left off,” Campbell said. “Great way to start the road trip and get all the juices flowing again.”
Ville Husso made 22 saves for the Red Wings, who had won two of their previous three games.
PENGUINS 2, AVALANCHE 1: In Pittsburgh, Kris Letang scored 3:36 into overtime to cap a frantic rally as Pittsburgh stunned Colorado.
The Avalanche controlled long stretches of regulation before Pittsburgh’s Bryan Rust tied it with 3:38 remaining in the third period forced overtime. Casey DeSmith made 41 saves for the Penguins, single-handedly keeping his team in it for the first two periods as Colorado dominated.
Nathan MacKinnon scored his 14th goal of the season for the Avalanche. Pavel Francouz stopped 36 shots but couldn’t get a handle on a shot that became Letang’s fifth goal of the season.
ISLANDERS 4, KRAKEN 0: In New York, Bo Horvat scored in his home debut with New York, leading his new team past Seattle.
Ilya Sorokin made 31 saves in his fifth shutout this season and No. 15 for his career. Samuel Bolduc, Simon Holmstrom and Zach Parise also scored in New York’s fourth straight win, and Jean-Gabriel Pageau added two assists.