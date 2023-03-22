NEW YORK — Teuvo Teravainen scored the tiebreaking goal late in the third period, Frederik Andersen stopped 29 shots and the Carolina Hurricanes rallied to beat the New York Rangers 3-2 on Tuesday night.
Jalen Chatfield and Stefan Noesen also scored for the Metropolitan Division-leading Hurricanes, who won for the third time in four games.
With the comeback win, the Hurricanes became the second team — following Boston — to reach the 100-point mark this season as Carolina increased its Metropolitan Division-lead over second-place New Jersey to two points and the third-place Rangers to eight.
“That was a great effort. All 20 guys contributed and we got what we deserved,’’ Hurricanes coach Rod Brind’Amour said. “If we play like that, we’ll be in good shape. This time of year it gets tougher and tougher.”
Tyler Motte and Kaapo Kakko scored for the Rangers, who had won four straight were 6-0-1 in their last seven. Igor Shesterkin finished with 36 saves as the Rangers played their third game in four nights — the previous two shutout wins at home.
WILD 2, DEVILS 1: In Newark, N.J., Matt Boldy scored with 1.3 seconds left in overtime and Filip Gustavsson made a career-high 47 saves to give Minnesota a victory over New Jersey. The game was a chippy, defensive struggle. After two scoreless periods, the Devils were outshooting the Wild 22-19.
Minnesota finally broke through 6:41 into the third when Mason Shaw scored his seventh goal of the season on a wraparound. Timo Meier answered for the Devils five minutes later with his 35th goal of the season on a wraparound of his own. New Jersey was unable to convert on a late power play, and the teams went to overtime.
BRUINS 2, SENATORS 1: In Boston, Linus Ullmark made 40 saves, Jake DeBrusk had the go-ahead goal and NHL-best Boston continued their pursuit of the league’s record for regular-season victories with a win over the Ottawa. David Krejci added a power-play goal for Boston, which won its fourth straight. Dylan Gambrell scored for the Senators and Mads Sogaard made 33 stops.
ISLANDERS 7, MAPLE LEAFS 2: In New York, Cal Clutterbuck had two goals and an assist as New York got all its scoring in the last two periods to defeat Toronto. Anders Lee and Noah Dobson each had a goal and an assist, and Zach Parise, Hudson Fasching and Simon Holmstrom also scored to help the Islanders win their third straight and improve to 7-2-1 in their last 10.