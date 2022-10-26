DETROIT – Jesper Bratt had two goals and an assist as the New Jersey Devils beat the Detroit Red Wings 6-2 on Tuesday night.
Jack Hughes, Dawson Mercer, Yegor Sharangovich and Nico Hischier also scored for the Devils, and Ryan Graves had two assists. Vitek Vanecek stopped 20 shots to help the Devils rebound from a 6-3 loss at home to Washington on Monday.
“I thought we really bounced back well from last night,” said Bratt, who extended his point streak to seven games, tying a career high. “We weren’t happy at all with the way we played and I felt like we really picked up the intensity as a team. I thought we got a good overall game from everyone out there.”
Dominik Kubalik and Dylan Larkin scored for Detroit and Alex Nedeljkovic made 35 saves. The Red Wings (3-1-2) were the last remaining team without a regulation loss.
“We’ve had a good start (to the season) but this is a huge lesson,” Detroit coach Derek Lalonde said. “We are not good enough to have lapses in our game and get away from what makes us successful. You saw that most of the first period and most of the second.”
Larkin scored his fourth goal less than three minutes in to give Detroit a 1-0 lead.
Mercer tied it with 8 1/2 minutes left in the opening period with a shot from the right circle after a Detroit turnover. Hughes’ goal put the Devils ahead less than four minutes later.
Detroit gave up its first power play goal this season when Bratt scored 43 seconds into the second.
Sharangovich’s scored a short-handed goal a little more than four minutes later to push New Jersey’s lead to 4-1.
“We got in really late last night, and it took a couple shifts for us to get going, but I thought our pace was incredible for the second night of back to back games,” Devils coach Lindy Ruff said.
The Wings had 16 giveaways.
“We had a good start and then we kind of let the game turn into a turnover fest,” Larkin said. “We were just sloppy with the puck all night.”
COYOTES 6, BLUE JACKETS 3: In Columbus, Ohio, Shayne Gostisbehere scored twice, and Arizona beat Columbus.
Zack Kassian, Jack McBain, Lawson Crouse and Dylan Guenther also scored for the Coyotes and Clayton Keller had two assists. Connor Ingram stopped 31 shots in his first win this season for Arizona.
Johnny Gaudreau, Kent Johnson and Andrew Peeke scored for Columbus, which lost for the fifth time in eight games.
BRUINS 3, STARS 1: In Boston, Taylor Hall scored the tiebreaking goal late in the second period, Linus Ullmark stopped 30 shots and Boston beat Dallas to improve to 6-1.
It was the third straight game-winning score for Hall. David Pastrnak added a power-play goal and an assist, and Patrice Bergeron had an empty-netter with 27 seconds to go for the Bruins, who remained unbeaten at home at 5-0.