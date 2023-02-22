WASHINGTON – Pius Suter scored twice, Robert Hagg ended a 75-game goal drought and the Detroit Red Wings stayed hot by beating the Washington Capitals 3-1 on Tuesday night.
The Red Wings won for the sixth time in seven games, moving ahead of the Capitals in the Eastern Conference wild-card race and taking another step to ending their six-year playoff drought. Washington lost a fifth in a row in regulation — its longest stretch without a point since January 2014, the last time the team missed the postseason.
Detroit kept rolling despite Dylan Larkin getting ejected 12:43 in for cross-checking T.J. Oshie in the face. Larkin, a pending free agent and the Red Wings’ captain, had been their best player during this run with seven goals and six assists in six games since the NHL All-Star break.
No Larkin, no problem, with Hagg scoring for the first time since Oct. 25, 2021 — two teams ago — and Suter getting one goal short-handed in the first period and another at even strength in the third. Ville Husso made 26 saves.
Washington’s only goal came on a major penalty to Larkin, when Tom Wilson redirected a shot from Erik Gustafsson past Husso. Darcy Kuemper allowed three goals on 25 shots.
Avalanche’s Makar
in protocol
Colorado Avalanche defenseman Cale Makar is back in concussion protocol after taking contact to his head for a second time in under two weeks, another blow for the defending Stanley Cup champions and their reigning playoff MVP.
Coach Jared Bednar ruled out the 24-year-old Norris Trophy and Conn Smythe Trophy winner for at least the team’s next two games.
Makar was reinjured early in the third period Saturday in his first game back when St. Louis’ Alexey Toropchenko made contact with his head. He already missed Colorado’s game Sunday against Edmonton.
Bednar said Makar’s head injuries were “obviously related” and did not think the play Saturday alone would have caused this development.
Makar had been out since taking a hit to the head on Feb. 7 from Pittsburgh’s Jeff Carter.