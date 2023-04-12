The Big Ten is hiring former Major League Baseball executive Tony Petitti to be its next commissioner, a person with knowledge of the decision told The Associated Press on Tuesday night.
The person spoke on condition of anonymity because a deal was still being finalized. An announcement is expected from the conference by the end of the week.
Petitti replaces Kevin Warren, who is leaving to become president of the Chicago Bears. Warren’s last day on the job was scheduled to be April 17.
BASEBALL
White Sox player out 2-4 weeks
White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson will miss two to four weeks with a sprained left knee, the team announced. Anderson was hurt at Minnesota on Monday when he collided with Twins baserunner Matt Wallner.
Braves’ Anderson out for season
Right-hander Ian Anderson, who won 10 games for the Braves last season after playing a key role in their 2021 World Series championship, will have Tommy John surgery and miss the remainder of the season.
COLLEGES
PFW softball win streak ends
The Purdue Fort Wayne softball team’s winning streak was halted at nine games with a 10-7 loss to Cleveland State in eight innings. The Mastodons’ nine-game winning streak marks as the second-longest in program history. Also, Mastodons softball freshman Tori Countryman was selected as the Player of the Week by the Horizon League. She led Purdue Fort Wayne to four wins, including three Horizon League victories. She went 6 for 9 (.667) with five RBI, three walks, three runs, and three stolen bases, all while slugging .667.
Mastodon men’s golfers take 2nd
The Purdue Fort Wayne men’s golf team took second at the NKU Jewell Invitational in Batavia, Ohio. The Mastodons shot 296-282-281-859, which is eighth-best in program history. The host Norse took the team crown with an 848. Kasey Lilly finished third in the 84-team field with a 68-75-67-210. Burke Pitz joined Lilly in the top-10 76-68-70-214.
FOOTBALL
YouTube reveals ‘NFL Sunday’ price
With five months until kickoff, YouTube TV announced prices and some of the features it is planning in its first season as the home of “NFL Sunday Ticket.” Early-season pricing for current YouTube TV subscribers will range from $249 to $289 while it will be $349 to $389 for non-subscribers who will access it through YouTube Primetime Channels. The early-season pricing lasts through June 6.
Around the NFL
The Lions are trading cornerback Jeff Okudah to the Falcons for a fifth-round pick. Detroit drafted the former Ohio State star with the No. 3 overall pick in 2020, and injuries have stunted his career so far. ... Kliff Kingsbury is joining Lincoln Riley’s coaching staff at Southern California as a senior offensive analyst. Kingsbury was fired by the Arizona Cardinals in January after four seasons as head coach. He went 28-37-1 at Arizona, making one playoff appearance.
HIGH SCHOOLS
Area signing
Carroll senior Royce Jones will sign April 20 to play football at Trine.