Former Homestead pitcher Jack Parisi signed a contract with the Seattle Mariners, he announced Tuesday.
Parisi spent the latter part of 2022 pitching for the Grand Junction Rockies of the independent Pioneer League, posting a 4.50 ERA in 30 innings with 27 strikeouts, 12 walks and 33 hits given up in six games. He made two short starts for the Williamsport Crosscutters of the MLB Draft League, a developmental circuit created in 2021 by MLB and Prep Baseball Report. He gave up one run in five innings with nine strikeouts and three walks in Williamsport.
The 6-foot, 215-pound right-hander pitched four seasons at Spalding University in Louisville, earning all-conference honors three times. He transferred to Indiana State for his final season of eligibility and ranked 12th in the NCAA in strikeouts per nine innings (12.97).
colleges
Trine women’s player honored
Sidney Wagner of Trine was named Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association women’s basketball player of the week after averaging 19.5 points, 3.5 assists and three steals in wins over Kalamazoo and Calvin, victories that kept Trine in the running for the MIAA conference crown.
PFW women’s
golfer 8th in Utah
Arny Dagsdottir of Purdue Fort Wayne women’s golf finished in the top 10 at the Utah Tech Zupas Trailblazer Invitational. She finished the event with a 77-76–153 for eighth place, the best finish of her career. Anna Olafsdottir was two strokes back (78-77–155) to take 14th.
Other news
New Mexico State fired basketball coach Greg Heiar in the wake of hazing allegations on the team that shut down the program for the rest of the season. … Mike Bobo reclaimed the offensive coordinator job at Georgia, with Todd Monken leaving for the NFL. Bobo also was offensive coordinator under Mark Richt. … Miami is hiring Houston assistant Shannon Dawson to be its offensive coordinator
football
No record ratings for Super Bowl
Even though Sunday’s Super Bowl between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles came down to the wire, Fox fell just short of the viewership record. The Chiefs’ win was the third most-watched television show in history, with an average of 113.1 million viewers, according to Nielsen. The total includes broadcasts on Fox and Fox Deportes as well as streaming on Fox and the NFL’s digital sites. The 2015 game between New England and Seattle on NBC holds the record at 114,442,000 (not including streaming), followed by Super Bowl 51 in 2017 on Fox between Atlanta and New England (113,668,000).
high schools
Central Noble player honored
Central Noble’s Madison Vice was one of six Week 15 Indiana Basketball Coaches Association players of the week after scoring 33 points on 9-for-13 shooting, grabbing 14 rebounds, dishing six assists and notching four steals in a 64-52 regional win over South Central (Union Mills). The Siena Heights signee went 15 of 19 at the foul line.
hockey
Ovechkin tending to family matter
Alex Ovechkin will be away from the Washington Capitals to attend to a family matter and the health of a loved one and is likely to be gone for at least the rest of the week, if not longer.