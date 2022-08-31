Kelsey Passaglia has been hired as Saint Francis’ first associate athletic director/senior women’s administrator, the school announced Tuesday.
Passaglia’s duties will include leading the USF Student-Athlete Leadership Team, and working with the Academic and Career Development Center and on strategic initiatives.
“I am grateful to Athletic Director Mike McCaffrey and Vice President for Student Affairs Dr. Robert Pastoor for their support and vision with this role,” Passaglia said in a news release.
“I am looking forward to working closely with Mike, the coaches, staff, student athletes and the campus community to provide a positive influence and resources for continued success at the University of Saint Francis.”
Passaglia comes to Saint Francis after three years at Purdue Fort Wayne, where she was assistant director of the Mastodon Academic Performance Center. She was responsible for student-athletes’ academic eligibility and compliance with NCAA, Purdue Fort Wayne and Horizon League rules.
Passaglia mentored freshmen and at-risk student-athletes, in addition to teaching a freshman seminar course assisting in the transition to collegiate athletics.
She’s also been a women’s soccer assistant coach at Central Michigan (2018), PFW (2014-18) and Western Illinois (2012-14).
baseball
Move to unionize minors starts well
Major League Baseball Players Association head Tony Clark is confident that at least 30% of minor league players will sign recently distributed union authorization cards in the coming days and weeks, paving the way for thousands more players to potentially join the organization. “There was tremendous response,” Clark said. “That’s probably not surprising.”
basketball
Wall opens up about struggles
John Wall says he considered taking his own life during a time in the last three years when he was dealing with a torn Achilles and the deaths of family members at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. The 31-year-old guard joined the Los Angeles Clippers this summer. He said recently he was in the “darkest place I’ve ever been in” after the death of his 58-year-old mother in December 2019, followed by the loss of his grandmother.
NBA to do weekly COVID tests
Unvaccinated NBA players and team personnel must submit to weekly COVID-19 testing this season. There will be certain exceptions to that mandate, such as when the unvaccinated person is considered to have been “recently recovered” from the virus.
golf
LIV adds 6
British Open champion Cameron Smith and Joaquin Niemann are among six additions to the Saudi-funded rival LIV Golf league. The others are Marc Leishman, Cameron Tringale, Anirban Lahiri and Harold Varner III. They will be suspended by the PGA Tour when they tee off outside Boston on Friday. Smith is No. 2 in the world and the first player from the top 10 to sign with the league.
hockey
Komets holding
blood drive
The Komets are hosting a blood drive – in partnership with WANE – today at the Holiday Inn at Purdue Fort Wayne from noon to 6 p.m. Donors can sign up by calling 1-800-RED-Cross, downloading the Red Cross Blood Donor App or going to www.redcrossblood.org and using sponsor code KOMETS. Participating donors will receive free admission to a Komets home exhibition game, a T-shirt and a $10 e-gift card.