Eight local baseball players earned All-State honors from the Indiana High School Baseball Coaches Association.
Columbia City catcher Sam Gladd was named to the Class 4A All-State team, Eastside’s Owen Willard was on the Class 2A squad, and Fremont catcher Nick Miller and shortstop Ethan Bock were on the Class A All-State team. Willard and Bock were repeat honorees.
Honorable mentions were given to Brayden Risedorph of East Noble (Class 4A), Wawasee’s Grant Brooks and Heritage’s Dalton Wasson (Class 3A), and Fremont’s Gabe Pentecost (Class A).
baseball
Blue Jays coach’s daughter killed
The 17-year-old daughter of Toronto Blue Jays first base coach Mark Budzinski died in a boating accident in Virginia over the weekend. Julia Budzinski was one of two girls who fell off a tube being pulled behind a boat on the James River in Richmond on Saturday. As the boat operator returned to get the girls out of the water, the boat hit a wave, causing it to be pushed on top of Budzinski.
basketball
Griner pens letter to Biden for help
American basketball star Brittney Griner, who is in the midst of a trial in Russia after she was arrested on Feb. 17 on charges of possessing cannabis oil, made an appeal to President Joe Biden in a letter passed to the White House through her representatives saying she feared she might never return home and asking that he not “forget about me and the other American Detainees.” In a line from the handwritten note, she says, “As I sit here in a Russian prison, alone with my thoughts and without the protection of my wife, family, friends, Olympic jersey, or any accomplishments, I’m terrified I might be here forever.”
football
Irish land CB
Notre Dame football has added 2023 four-star St. Louis cornerback recruit Christian Gray. The 6-foot, 175-pounder is the No. 94 player in the country, per 247Sports and the 10th-ranked cornerback. He is the 19th commitment in Notre Dame’s class, which is No. 1 in the country.
golf
2 from LIV OK’d for Scottish Open
Ian Poulter and two other players who signed up for the Saudi-funded LIV Golf series won a stay from a British court that allows them to play in the Scottish Open. Poulter, Adrian Otaegui of Spain and Justin Harding of South Africa challenged their suspension from the Scottish Open and two other tournaments, the penalty for playing a LIV Golf event outside London without a release from the European tour. They will be added to the field this week at The Renaissance Club for the Scottish Open, the first European tour event co-sanctioned by the PGA Tour.
olympics
Ukraine leader praises IOC
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has thanked the IOC for supporting a ban on Russian teams and athletes competing in most Olympics sports, ahead of a court hearing today to challenge the ruling in international soccer. Zelenskyy met with IOC president Thomas Bach and praised “his unwavering position” on sports sanctions against Russia and its ally Belarus. A total of 89 Ukrainian athletes and coaches have died “as a result of hostilities,” 13 more have been captured by the Russians, and “more than a hundred thousand Ukrainian athletes do not have the opportunity of training,” Zelenskyy said.
miscellaneous
Miami radio, TV host dies
Hank Goldberg, a longtime South Florida radio host and TV personality, died on his 82nd birthday Monday after a long battle with kidney disease. He began work as the color analyst for the Miami Dolphins from 1978 to 1992. He also worked for ESPN.