The Horizon League will continue to hold its men’s and women’s basketball tournament finals at the Indiana Farmers Coliseum in Indianapolis through 2026, the conference announced Tuesday.
The semifinals and the finals of both tournaments have been held in Indianapolis since 2020. Purdue Fort Wayne, which joined the league in 2020, played in the men’s tournament semifinals at the 6,800-seat IFC last season and lost to Northern Kentucky.
“This is an exciting day for the Horizon League as we extend our partnership with the Indiana State Fair Commission to host our premier championships in Indianapolis,” Horizon League commissioner Julie Roe Lach said in a statement. “Our two goals for the men’s and women’s basketball championships have been to provide an outstanding student-athlete experience and to create a long-term community event that truly adds value to the city of Indianapolis by showcasing exceptional Division I basketball.”
The 2023 league tournaments will begin Feb. 28 with early round games on campus and will culminate with the semifinal and championship games March 6-7.
baseball
Around MLB
Braves rookie Spencer Strider has a sore left oblique and will not make his next start Saturday in Philadelphia. Strider, the fastest pitcher to record 200 strikeouts in a season, told the team he didn’t feel right after his start Sunday against the Phillies. ... Yankees pitcher Frankie Montas received a second cortisone injection in his ailing right shoulder and went on the injured list, putting his rotation position in doubt for the postseason. ... Journeyman catcher Kurt Suzuki, 38, announced he will retire at the end of the season. The 16-year veteran began his career with Oakland, and played for Washington, Minnesota, Atlanta and the Los Angeles Angels. He won a World Series with the Nationals in 2019 and was and All-Star with the Twins in 2014.
Family sues over LLWS bed fall
A Utah boy who suffered a serious head injury after falling from a bunk bed during the Little League World Series in Williamsport, Pennsylvania has returned home from the hospital and his family is suing the league and the company that made the bed. Easton Oliverson, 12, of Saint George, Utah, suffered a skull fracture and bleeding on the brain in the Aug. 15 fall at a dormitory. He has had three operations and battled a staph infection, the family’s lawyer said.
basketball
Timberwolves’ guard fined
Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards was fined $40,000 by the NBA for homophobic comments he made in a since-deleted Instagram video he later apologized for. Edwards recorded a group of men on a sidewalk from a vehicle he was inside and could be heard in making a disparaging, profane comment about what he assumed to be their sexual orientation.
Football
NFL posts top 2 Nielsen ratings
As often happens, NBC’s ‘Sunday Night Football’ game won the week’s rating competition, but the Chicago-Green Bay game had a tough battle with the revamped “Monday Night Football” game. The game, between Denver and Seattle, was seen by nearly 10.3 million on ABC and another 8 million people when it was simulcast on ESPN.
HIGH SCHOOLS
Area signings
Carroll seniors Taylor Fordyce (Saint Francis, basketball) and Kayla Gibbs (Spring Arbor, basketball) will sign with their colleges on Oct. 19.
tennis
Osaka advances
In Tokyo, Naomi Osaka advanced to the second round of the Toray Pan Pacific Open when Daria Saville retired with a knee injury.