Purdue quarterback Michael Alaimo has entered the transfer portal, according to multiple reports.
The redshirt sophomore with three years of eligibility left, is looking for a new home the day after fellow former four-star recruit Brady Allen, the 2021 Indiana Mr. Football, pulled of the portal and returned to the Boilermakers.
The pair was set to compete for the starting quarterback job next season with Texas transfer Hudson Card, whom new Boilermakers coach Ryan Walters brought in from the portal in late December.
The 6-foot-4, 225-pound Alaimo played in four games over three years with the Boilermakers, completing 9 of 18 passes for 74 yards, one touchdown and one interception while running eight times for 25 yards.
baseball
Correa back with Twins ... for now
Correa agreed to a $200 million, six-year contract that keeps him with the Minnesota Twins after failing to complete deals with the Mets and Giants. The All-Star shortstop’s agreement could be worth $270 million over 10 seasons if he remains healthy. The contract is subject to a physical, which is what kept the other two deals from happening.
Other MLB news
Trevor Story had surgery on his throwing elbow and the Red Sox infielder is expected to miss most – if not all – of next season. ... The Marlins and right-hander Johnny Cueto agreed on a one-year deal for $8.5 million with an option for 2024.
HIGH SCHOOLS
Centra Noble’s Vice wins honor
Central Noble senior Madison Vice was named a Week 10 IBCA/Franciscan Health Player of the Week after leading the 17-0 Cougars to a pair of wins. In a 59-37 win over Bremen, Vice scored 25 to eclipse the 1,000-point mark for her career. She also had 11 rebounds, eight assists and four steals. Against Garrett Vice, she scored 18 points, grabbed five rebounds and had five steals. The 5-foot-6 guard is committed to play at Siena Heights next year.
HOCKEY
Spacemen honor fallen contributor
The Fort Wayne Spacemen junior team will play the Detective Don Kidd Memorial Games at 8:30 p.m. Friday and 5:30 p.m. Saturday at the SportONE/Parkview Icehouse against the Chicago Crush. Admission is $10. Kidd, 52, who died in September, was a billet parent, hosting players. The team will wear jerseys to honor him and show appreciation for police and Indiana National Guard. Kidd was in the Fort Wayne Police Department for 17 years. The jerseys will be auctioned to benefit the Don Kidd Spacemen Fund and help offset costs for future Spacemen players. Info: web.dashapp.io/event/63a470e1cdb76b3e682ec856.
NHL roundup
In Tampa, Florida, Nikita Kucherov had two goals and two assists, and the Tampa Bay Lightning won their eighth consecutive home game, 6-3 over the Columbus Blue Jackets. ... In Detoit, Moritz Seider had four assists, tying the Red Wings’ single-game franchise record for a defenseman, and Detroit beat the Winnipeg Jets 7-5.
VOLLEYBALL
PFW men’s player earns MIVA award
Purdue Fort Wayne freshman middle blocker Emmanuel Jurineack was named the MIVA Defensive Player of the Week. He led the MIVA in blocks and blocks per set in the season’s opening week. He had 10 blocks as PFW split games against King and NJIT.