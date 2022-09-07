Brownsburg guard Kanon Catchings, nephew of Tamika Catchings, the 2011 WNBA MVP with the Indiana Fever, has committed to play college basketball for Purdue.
The 6-foot-6, 165-pound Catchings, whose mother, Tauja Catchings, was an All-Big Ten honoree at Illinois in the 1990s and Illinois Ms. Basketball in 1996, is entering his junior season. He averaged 11.6 points and three rebounds last year while shooting 42% from 3-point range.
Catchings joins Brownstown Central guard Jack Benter in the 2024 recruiting class for the Boilermakers, which ranks No. 7 nationally, according to 247 Sports. He took his official visit to West Lafayette last week and watched Purdue football take on Penn State.
Of the nine players Purdue has signed and received commitments from since the 2021 class, eight have been from Indiana, including Mr. Basketball honorees Caleb Furst from Blackhawk Christian and Westfield’s Braden Smith.
BASEBALL
TinCaps outslug Captains
Brandon Valenzuela, Albert Fabian and Josttin Diaz hit home runs and the TinCaps beat the Midwest League East Division-leading Lake County Captains 6-5 at Lake County, slicing the Captains’ lead over West Michigan to just one game with five to play. Fort Wayne scored four runs in the seventh, including a three-home run from Fabian, to break a 1-1 tie. The TinCaps hit as many home runs as they had in their previous 11 games. Fort Wayne starter Bodi Rascon went six innings, struck out six, and gave up just two hits and one run.
Tatis has surgery
Suspended shortstop and former Fort Wayne TinCaps star Fernando Tatis Jr. had surgery to repair the torn labrum in his left shoulder, the San Diego Padres said. Recovery from the shoulder surgery is estimated at four to six months. His spring training could be delayed, but if all goes well, he should be full strength by the time he’s done serving an 80-game suspension for testing positive for a performance-enhancing drug.
BASKETBALL
76ers sign backup big man
The Philadelphia 76ers agreed to a two-year contract with free agent center Montrezl Harrell to be the backup to Joel Embiid. Harrell, 28, was the NBA Sixth Man of the Year in 2019-2020 with the Los Angeles Clippers and averaged 13.1 points and 6.1 rebounds in 71 games last season with the Washington Wizards and Charlotte Hornets.
WNBA
Sun forces Game 5DeWanna Bonner and Courtney Williams each scored 19 points to help the Connecticut Sun rout the Chicago Sky 104-80 and force a decisive Game 5 in their WNBA playoff semifinal series. Alyssa Thomas added 17 for Connecticut.
US wins AmeriCup game after delay
Halftime took two days, which was about the only challenging part for the U.S. in its final game of group play at the AmeriCup tournament. Craig Sword scored 19 points, Anthony Lamb added 15 and the U.S. rolled into the AmeriCup quarterfinals by topping Venezuela 101-49 in a game that started Sunday, was interrupted because of leaks caused by rain, then resumed 48 hours later – with both teams playing a game in between.
football
Bulldogs bump Buckeyes in ranks
Georgia moved up to No. 2 in the first Associated Press college football poll of the regular season, passing Ohio State, after the defending national champions dominated their opener. Alabama remained No. 1 in the AP Top 25, receiving 44 of 63 first-place votes from the media panel and 1,552 points. Ohio State slipped to No. 3 and received two first-place votes. Michigan moved up four spots to No. 4. Clemson dropped a spot to No. 5. Notre Dame fell three spots to No. 8.
soccer
US women win
In Washington, Rose Lavelle scored the go-ahead goal and the U.S. women’s national team won its 13th straight match with a 2-1 win over Nigeria.