MEMPHIS, Tenn. -- The NCAA’s Independent Accountability Resolution Process put Memphis on three years of probation with a public reprimand Tuesday, but declined to punish Tigers coach Penny Hardaway or hand down an NCAA Tournament ban.
The IARP issued only its second decision Tuesday, with cases involving Louisiana State, Arizona, Kansas and Louisville still on the group’s docket.
The NCAA had accused Memphis of four Level I and two Level II violations, considered the most serious infractions, and a total of seven alleged violations including lack of institutional control, head coach responsibility and failure to monitor.
The IARP ruled that Memphis failed to monitor Hardaway as an athletics booster, provided impermissible benefits and other benefits to recruits. The panel also ruled that Memphis failed to cooperate with the investigation by delaying handing over requested documents.
auto racing
Byron docked, fined by NASACR
NASCAR docked William Byron 25 points and fined him $50,000 for deliberately spinning championship rival Denny Hamlin in a retaliatory move missed by scoring officials. The penalty dropped Byron to eight points below the cutline heading into Sunday’s race at Talladega Superspeedway in Alabama. The Hendrick Motorsports driver had been third in the standings, before the penalty. NASCAR also fined Ty Gibbs $75,000 and docked 23XI Racing 25 owner points for what it called “retaliatory vehicle contact on pit road with crew members/officials in close proximity; second offense” in Sunday’s race at Texas Motor Speedway.
baseball
Huntington to
host ‘The Rookie’
Former big-league pitcher Jim Morris, whose life story inspired the Dennis Quaid movie “The Rookie,” will be at Huntington University as part of its 125th birthday celebration. Morris will speak 7:30 p.m. Oct. 7 in Zurcher Auditorium about his new book, “Dream Makers: Surround Yourself With the Best to Be Your Best.” Morris was a high school science teacher and baseball coach in West Texas who reached the majors at the age of 35.
football
Ian has college games on move
Florida, South Carolina and South Florida took steps to salvage home football games as Hurricane Ian approaches. The Gators moved their game against Eastern Washington from Saturday to Sunday at noon. The Gamecocks will host South Carolina State on Thursday night, two days earlier than previously scheduled. And the Bulls relocated their Saturday game against East Carolina from Tampa, Florida, to Boca Raton. Stetson canceled its home game against San Diego scheduled for Saturday in the Pioneer Football League.
High school polls
Snider (5-1) has climbed a spot to Class 5A No. 3 in the IFCA and AP polls this week. North Side (4-2) climbed two spots to No. 8 in the coaches poll and moved up two to No. 7 in the media poll. Bishop Dwenger (4-2) is ranked 10th by the media. In Class 3A, Norwell (6-0) moved up a spot to No. 4 in IFCA rankings and remained at No. 4 in the AP rankings. Adams Central (6-0) held at No. 2 in Class A in both polls. South Adams (4-2) dropped four spots to No. 9 in both polls. In Class 6A, Carroll (6-0) remained No. 7 in the IFCA poll and fell a spot to No. 6 in the AP. Bishop Luers (3-3) remains the Class 2A No. 8 in the coaches poll and rose to No. 10 in media poll.
soccer
Banana tossed at Brazilian players
A banana was thrown from the crowd at Brazilian players celebrating a goal in a friendly against Tunisia in Paris. Forward Richarlison had just scored the team’s second goal in a 5-1 win when the banana was hurled toward him and the other Brazilians celebrating near one of the corner flags. Brazil was using the match to make a statement against racism.