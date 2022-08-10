Joshua Mears homered and doubled, but the TinCaps dropped the opener of a six-game series Tuesday against the Lake County Captains 3-1 at Classic Park in Eastlake, Ohio.
Mears put Fort Wayne (44-59, 17-20 second half) in front in the third inning with his 15th home run of the season and 12th with the TinCaps. He has at least one hit in 11 of his last 12 games.
TinCaps starter Efraín Contreras worked three scoreless, hitless innings, striking out four while walking just one.
A passed ball with reliever Luke Boyd on the mound tied the game in the fourth and a double, wild pitch and sacrifice fly off right-hander Nick Thwaits propelled Lake County in front for good in the sixth. Thwaits saw his streak of 12 consecutive scoreless innings come to an end.
Prior to the game, the TinCaps announced left-hander Noel Vela (6-7, 3.83 ERA) had been promoted to Double-A San Antonio, as had reliever Edwuin Bencomo (4-2, 2.44 ERA) and outfielder Matthew Acosta (.341 OBP, two home runs, 20 RBI). In return, the TinCaps received pitchers Garrett Hawkins (5-5, 3.94 ERA) and Bodi Rascon (4-2, 4.20 ERA) from Low-A Lake Elsinore and outfielder Wyatt Ulrich (.277 OBP) from Double-A San Antonio.
BASEBALL
News around the major leagues
Yankees designated hitter Matt Carpenter broke his left foot Monday night when he fouled off a pitch against the Seattle Mariners and will be out indefinitely. ... Red Sox left-hander Chris Sale broke his right wrist in a bike accident over the weekend and will miss the rest of the season. Sale had surgery Monday and is expected to be ready for the start of spring training next year. ...
The Blue Jays signed veteran outfielder Jackie Bradley Jr. to a one-year contract.
FOOTBALL
Bengals stadium has new name
The home of the Cincinnati Bengals will no longer carry the name of team founder and NFL pioneer Paul Brown. Paycor, a Cincinnati-based provider of human resources software, has bought the naming rights to the stadium. The venue will be known as Paycor Stadium. Lambeau Field, home of the Green Bay Packers, and Soldier Field, home of the Chicago Bears, are now the two remaining NFL stadiums that don’t carry the name of a paid sponsor.
Around the NFL
The record $4.65 billion sale of the Broncos to Walmart heir Rob Walton and his daughter and son-in-law was unanimously approved by NFL owners, the expected final step in the transfer from the family of the late Pat Bowlen. ... Jets right tackle Mekhi Becton will “more than likely” miss the entire season because of another injury to his surgically repaired right knee. ... Commanders coach Ron Rivera has fired defensive line coach Sam Mills III and promoted Jeff Zgonina from his role as defensive line assistant. ... Browns wide receiver and return specialist Jakeem Grant was carted off the field Monday with what the team fears is a torn left Achilles tendon. ... Rams coach Sean McVay, 36, has finalized his contract extension with Los Angeles. McVay and the Rams didn’t reveal the terms of the long-expected deal. McVay is the youngest coach to win a Super Bowl.
TENNIS
Osaka exits match
with back injury
Naomi Osaka’s recent struggles continued with an early exit at the National Bank Open. The four-time Grand Slam champion retired from her first-round match with a back injury. She was trailing 7-6 (4), 3-0 against Estonia’s Kaia Kanepi when she withdrew from the contest.