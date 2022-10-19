Dawn Staley and South Carolina picked up right where they left off – No. 1 in The Associated Press Top 25 women’s basketball poll.
The defending national champs were the unanimous choice of the 30-member national media panel in the preseason poll released Tuesday. It’s the third consecutive season South Carolina is the preseason favorite.
Stanford, Texas, Iowa and Tennessee round out the top five teams.
South Carolina went wire-to-wire as at No. 1 last year and has been the top team 20 straight weeks.
The Huskies are ranked No. 6, the first time since 2006 that they weren’t in the first five in the preseason poll. Louisville, Iowa State, Notre Dame and N.C. State finish off the top 10.
The Big Ten is tops with six ranked teams – No. 4 Iowa, No. 11 Indiana, No. 14 Ohio State, No. 17 Maryland, No. 22 Nebraska and No. 25 Michigan.
Golf
PFW women finish 4th in Ohio
Arny Dagsdottir and Anna Olafsdottir of the Purdue Fort Wayne women’s golf team tied for ninth at the Dayton Fall Invitational in Kettering, Ohio. Dagsdottir recorded the first top-10 of her career with a 79-77-156. As a team, Purdue Fort Wayne shot 320-317-637 to take fourth. The University of Indianapolis won the team title with a 620, led by Anci Dy (151), the individual medalist. The Mastodons’ fall season hs ended.
high schools
All-ACAC soccer
South Adams leads the Girls Soccer ACAC All-Conference with four first-team selections: Defender Bekah Patterson, midfielder Adrienne McKean, forward Emmerson Smith and goalie Aubri Gerber. The girls first-team also includes defenders Lydia Schultz of Heritage and Austin Gaff of Woodlan, midfielder Kaitlyn McAlexander of Woodlan, forward Nin Way of Heritage and Woodlan’s Zoe Eager as an at-large player. The boys first-team includes four Heritage players: defender Alex Martinez, midfielder Naing Thay Oo, forward Ar Zit Cahn and goalie Bar Sit. Woodlan’s three first-team selections are defender Sam Handerson, midfielder Dominica Garcia and Jeremiah Troyer as an at-large pick.
All-NE8 volleyball
NE8 volleyball champion Bellmont again leads the all-conference team with four first-team picks: Lauren Ross, Sami Christen, Delaney Lawson and Jackie Sutter. Leo had three first-team honorees in Keila Garton, Grace Norris and Ava Maxwell. Josie Mobley of Huntington North, Jordan Xayyackack of Norwell and Kamryn Zent of Columbia City make up the rest of the team.
Final football poll
Snider (8-1) moved up one spot in this week’s final AP poll to finish the regular season as the No. 1 team in Class 5A. North Side (7-2) finishes at No. 7 and Bishop Dwenger (6-3) moves up to No. 10. Adams Central (9-0) remains No. 2 in Class A, and South Adams (7-2) moved up to No. 9. Norwell (8-1) drops one spot to No. 4. Class 6A Carroll (9-0) remains at No. 5. In Class 2A, Eastside (7-2) moves up two spots to No. 8. Columbia City (8-1) moved up a spot to No. 9 in Class 4A.
CORRECTION
Wrong winner
Because of a reporter’s error, a brief on page 2B of Tuesday’s edition misstated the outcome of Columbia City’s football game at Norwell Friday. The Eagles won.