Agustin Ruiz hit a two-run home run, but the TinCaps dropped the opener of a six-game series at Dow Diamond in Midland, Michigan, against the Great Lakes Loons, falling 13-2 on Tuesday night.
The defeat was the fifth in a row and 11th in the last 12 games for Fort Wayne (45-69, 18-30 second half).
Fort Wayne left-hander Bodi Rascon surrendered four runs in the first inning and three more in the third while giving up seven hits and walking four. The 21-year-old Rascon has a 25.31 ERA in two appearances with the TinCaps since getting called up from Low-A Lake Elsinore.
The TinCaps scored their only runs on Ruiz’s blast in the second inning, his seventh home run of the season and fifth with Fort Wayne.
Prior to the game, the Padres promoted Fort Wayne outfielder Joshua Mears, to Double-A San Antonio. Mears hit a team-high 14 homers and drove in 34 in 52 games with the TinCaps.
The Padres also sent the TinCaps outfielder Justin Farmer and infielder Charles Aquino from Low-A and infielder Josttin Diaz from the Arizona Complex League. Utility player Wyatt Ulrich was released.
basketball
Women’s title game early on ABCThe NCAA women’s basketball title game will be broadcast this season on ABC for the first time. The championship game, which usually airs in prime time, will be played at 3 p.m. on April 2. The women’s Final Four is in Dallas this year.
baseball
Around MLB
Former TinCaps star Fernando Tatis Jr. apologized privately to his San Diego Padres teammates for testing positive for a performance-enhancing drug, then publicly expressed remorse for the 80-game suspension. … Los Angeles Angels owner Arte Moreno says he is exploring the possibility of selling the franchise. Moreno purchased the Angels in 2003, a year after they won the World Series. … The Minnesota Twins have placed All-Star outfielder Byron Buxton on the 10-day injured list with a low grade strain of his right hip. … The Chicago White Sox put right-hander Michael Kopech on the 15-day injured list with a left knee strain.
football
Saban given lucrative new deal
Alabama coach Nick Saban is getting a new eight-year contract worth at least $93.6 million, eclipsing the recent megadeal of Southeastern Conference rival Kirby Smart of Georgia. The University of Alabama trustees compensation committee on approved a one-year extension through Feb. 28, 2030 for the 70-year old Saban, who has led the Crimson Tide to six national titles. Saban’s deal averages out to $11.7 million per year, topping Smart’s $11.25 million.
‘Friday Night Lights’ coach dies
Gary Gaines, coach of the Texas high school football team made famous in the book and movie “Friday Night Lights,” died Monday at 73 after a long battle with Alzheimer’s disease. Gaines made many stops in West Texas during a 30-year coaching career, but was best known for a four-year stint leading the highly successful program at Odessa Permian. Gaines returned to Permian later in his career. His 1988 team was chronicled in Buzz Bissinger’s bestselling book, which portrayed a program and school that favored football over academics and attributed racist comments to assistant coaches.
Ex-IU QB starting for Huskies
Washington is going with junior Michael Penix Jr. as its starting quarterback for the season opener against Kent State. Penix, a transfer from Indiana, had been considered the leader for most of the offseason in the competition with Dylan Morris and Sam Huard.