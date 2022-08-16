MASON, Ohio – Serena Williams fell to 0-2 in matches since announcing “the countdown has begun” on her career, losing 6-4, 6-0 to U.S. Open champion Emma Raducanu in the Western & Southern Open on Tuesday night.
The 40-year-old Williams said last week in a Vogue magazine essay and an Instagram post that her career was winding down, although she did not explicitly say the U.S. Open, which begins Aug. 29 in New York, would be her last tournament.
Williams briskly left the court after the 1-hour, 5-minute match against Raducanu, waving to the crowd as she exited.
Earlier Tuesday, four-time Grand Slam champion Naomi Osaka was eliminated by Shuai Zhang, 6-4, 7-5, and Coco Gauff retired from her match against qualifier Marie Bouzkova with a left ankle injury.
Baseball
Around MLB
New York Mets pitcher Carlos Carrasco is expected to miss up to a month after straining his left oblique. The 35-year-old Carrasco is 13-5 with a 3.92 ERA, ... Pittsburgh Pirates infielder Rodolfo Castro was suspended for one game by Major League Baseball for having a cellphone in his back pocket during a game last week. The 23-year-old Castro’s phone flew from his pocket when he made a head-first dive into third base at Arizona on Aug. 9.
Basketball
Stewart repeats as WNBA MVP
Seattle Storm forward Breanna Stewart led the WNBA in scoring for the first time in her career, averaging 21.8 points, and became the first player to repeat as The Associated Press WNBA Player of the Year. Stewart received six votes for AP Player of the Year narrowly edging A’ja Wilson, who received the other four votes. Stewart is the first two-time winner of the award since the AP voting began in 2016. Wilson was selected as the AP’s Defensive Player of the Year, edging Alyssa Thomas and Natasha Cloud. Her Aces teammate Jackie Young was chosen the most improved player. Atlanta Dream coach Tanisha Wright became the first former WNBA player to win the AP Coach of the Year award. Brionna Jones was named Sixth Woman of the Year, Alyssa Thomas was Comeback Player of the Year and Rhyne Howard was named Rookie of the Year.
Football
Surgery goes well for Jets QB Wilson
Zach Wilson and the New York Jets received some good news after a few days of worrying about the quarterback’s right knee. Wilson had arthroscopic surgery to repair a torn meniscus and remains on track to return in a few weeks. Wilson, who also has a bone bruise in the knee, had the procedure performed by Dr. Neal ElAttrache. Wilson’s meniscus was trimmed and ElAttrache found no additional damage.
More NFL news
Cleveland Browns starting center Nick Harris is out for the season after being placed on injured reserve along with one of his backups, rookie Dawson Deaton. Harris suffered a serious right knee injury on the second play of last week’s exhibition opener at Jacksonville. Deaton, a seventh-round pick from Texas Tech, tore his anterior cruciate ligament. ... Carolina Panthers center Bradley Bozeman left Tuesday’s joint practice session with the New England Patriots on a cart after suffering an apparent leg injury. ... JuJu Smith-Schuster missed a soggy practice with the Kansas City Chiefs on Tuesday because of a sore knee, though the injury to the veteran wide receiver is not expected to keep him out long.