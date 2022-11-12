Saint Francis quarterbacks threw a total of five interceptions in a season-ending 27-10 loss to Concordia University on Saturday in Ann Arbor, Michigan.
Colby Koemescher picked off three passes for the Cardinals, and James Carpenter’s 85-yard touchdown run keyed a 163-yard day to propel Concordia past the Cougars in the MSFA Mideast League finale for both teams.
Garrett Yoon finished 15-of-29 passing for 108 yards and three interceptions, while Heath Simmons threw for 58 yards (5 of 14) in relief. Simmons was picked off twice by the Concordia defense and threw a 10-yard touchdown pass to Eli Patchett in the final minute.
Jack James’ 24-yard field goal with 9:26 left in the first quarter staked USF (4-6, 2-5) to a 3-0 lead before Concordia (5-5, 4-3) rattled off 27 consecutive points.
TRINE 42, KALAMAZOO 19: In Kalamazoo, Michigan, the Thunder led 35-0 at halftime in cruising to the easy victory. Alex Price threw for 177 yards and two scores for Trine (7-3, 3-3 MIAA), while Dominic Crowder added a 99-yard run to keep the Hornets winless in the MIAA.
ANDERSON 19, MANCHESTER 12: In Anderson, the Ravens held the Spartans to 178 yards of total offense and picked off Manchester quarterbacks five times to pick up their first win of the year. David Smith rushed for 76 yards and a score for the Spartans (1-9, 0-6 HCAC).