As part of USA Hockey’s fourth annual Special Hockey Classic and second annual Blind Hockey Classic, Team USA and Team Canada’s blind hockey teams will play an exhibition at Memorial Coliseum on Saturday afternoon and will be recognized duiring the Komets’ home opener that evening.
That exhibition match will highlight this weekend’s three-day blind hockey and special hockey events, with over 400 athletes from across the United States and Canada coming to SportONE/Parkview Icehouse. It’s the latest adaptive sport hosted by Turnstone Center for Children & Adults with Disabilities through a partnership with Visit Fort Wayne.
Since the Plassman Athletic Center opened in 2015, Turnstone-sponsored events have brought over $9 million in economic impact to the city.
“We feel like offering athletes the chance to compete at the national or international level matches our mission, which is to empower people with disabilities to achieve their highest level,” said Rena Shown, the Chief of Development and Strategic Partnerships at Turnstone.
“Fort Wayne has embraced adaptive sports, and it’s just allowed us to continue to bring these nationally-recognized events and organizations we work with, like USA Hockey, to Fort Wayne. We’re excited that we’re able to continue to grow our adaptive sports offerings and find that next big tournament that fits for bringing into Fort Wayne.”
Getting its start in Canada in the late 1970s, blind hockey uses the same equipment and positions as hockey except for the puck. Blind hockey players’ vision level ranges from legally blind to total blindness, with eligibility falling under one of three classifications determined by the International Blind Sports Federation.
Ice hockey uses a solid rubber puck, while an adaptive hockey puck is hollow, constructed out of thin steel and contains ball bearings that rattle around and make noise. A traditional puck measures three inches across and one inch high, with the adaptive puck measures 5 1/2 inches across and 1 2/3 inches high.
While blind hockey utilizes a modified puck to accommodate those with limited or no sight, special hockey gives people with a wide range of cognitive and developmental disabilities the chance to play ice hockey in an environment adapted to their level of ability, according to USA Hockey.
“We’re really excited to be having this national draw of athletes coming to Fort Wayne to compete,” Shown said. “The tournaments and the (exhibition games between Team USA and Team Canada are) scheduled so (everyone) can see beginners to elite level in the sport of blind hockey. It’s going to be really neat for the community to see this sport at its most elite level along with athletes that are trying it for the first time.”
And for those seeking the opportunity to help out, volunteer positions remain available, with registration available on the USA Hockey website at www.usahockey.com/blindhockeyclassic.