Considering last year’s lopsided victory over Saturday’s opponent, Madonna, one would forgive any Saint Francis player for looking ahead to next week’s Franciscan Bowl against Mid-States Football Association Mideast League-leading and No. 5-ranked Marian.
But after losses the past two weeks by a combined eight points, the focus level at practice gives the coaching staff for the Cougars (2-2, 0-1) no inclination that any player will overlook this week’s trip to Livonia, Michigan, to battle a Madonna squad still seeking the first on-field victory in program history.
“At this point, we’re not overlooking anybody,” USF assistant head coach Joey Didier said. “We’re a handful of plays from being 4-0, but realistically we’re 2-2 with the opportunity to save our season in the forefront. It’s been an all hands on deck (situation) to see what we can do to get better the past 72 hours.”
And as head coach Kevin Donley explained, the complexion of the roster for Madonna (0-6, 0-2) continues to change as the season has progressed, with the team taking the field this Saturday set to appear much different from the one that lost 86-0 to Marian on Sept. 3. While the Crusaders ultimately lost 38-10 last Saturday at home against Lawrence Tech, Madonna held a 10-7 halftime lead.
“They just got a half dozen transfers eligible and certified for last week’s game,” Donley said. “They have some guys that have been practicing and preparing. They’re a much better football team than what you saw from them back in August.”
That year-over-year improvement from a Madonna squad that lost 68-0 at Bishop D’Arcy Stadium, then the continued steps forward by the Crusaders with the newly-eligible players, should help prevent any of the Cougars from thinking a victory will come simply by showing up.
While injuries forced some starters to play at less than full strength and kept others from playing at all in last week’s 13-10 loss at Siena Heights, a Saints defense Donley considers the MSFA’s best limited the Cougars to six rushing yards.
“They manhandled us pretty well, and I don’t think that’ll happen again,” Donley said. “We’ve adjusted to try to rectify that.
“You have to learn from it and push through it. We’re eight points short of being 4-0. There are a lot of factors, but we have to keep pushing ahead. We’ve created some competition where there was some comfort on the depth chart.”
And that competition may bring a little discomfort regarding who may start against Madonna, but for a USF squad still in control of its Mideast League title aspirations, knowing they must beat the Crusaders in order to win the league should serve as motivation.
“We created this monster with the level of success we sustained through the years, and we became everyone’s target and we got everyone’s best,” Didier said. “There are no weeks off at all anymore in the Mideast League. We’re getting accustomed to that where the margin for error is so much smaller than it has been in the past. We know that whatever team rises to the top will be so battle tested.”