The Saint Francis football team took the home faithful on a roller coaster of emotions in an uncharacteristic night game to kick off the season Saturday. In the host Cougars’ 45-28 defeat to No. 13 Saint Xavier in a MSFA interdivisional matchup at Bishop D’Arcy Stadium, USF (0-1) forced five turnovers, converting all three first-half miscues by Saint Xavier into touchdowns.
The USF fans also watched the tandem quarterback set of starter Garrett Yoon and backup Grant Gremel share time on the field. But a wild first half that saw the teams enter the locker room tied at 28 turned into a frustrating final 30 minutes when the defending MSFA Midwest League champions held USF scoreless.
“You can’t give up 45 points, and part of that was offensively, we didn’t do well,” Saint Francis coach Kevin Donley said. “They adjusted to some things and we did not throw the ball with authority.”
Indeed, the Yoon-Gremel quarterback situation – coupled with some opportune play out of the defense, which recovered fumbles on consecutive offensive plays by Saint Xavier – staked USF to a 14-point lead with 11 minutes, 29 seconds to go in the first quarter.
Saint Xavier rallied from two-score deficits twice in the first half, with Justin Pringle’s six-yard touchdown catch with less than a second remaining before halftime forging a 28-all tie at intermission.
“It was almost feast or famine,” USF co-defensive coordinator Joey Didier said. “There were times we were disciplined, we took the ball away, we put the offense in great spots and we capitalized. As the game progressed, (we had) some little errors. When we watch the film, it’ll be one or two small things that turned into big things.”
While Nate Newcomer and Bailey Parker both picked off Saint Xavier quarterback Aidan Voss in the second half, USF simply couldn’t sustain drives on offense. Gremel was forced from the game after getting tackled by multiple defenders early in the second half.
And with Yoon completing just six of his 25 second-half passing attempts after going 5-of-8 in the first half, the hosts found themselves unable to find the end zone.
“We’ll respond,” Donley said. “We have good kids, tough kids. You never waste a loss. You learn from it, and we will.”
Conversely, the running of Voss, as well as running backs Amari Venerable and Matthew Chavers III, provided plenty of fitful moments for the USF defense – particularly after halftime – as they continued breaking multiple tackles on their rushing attempts.
Venerable rushed for three touchdowns, while Chavers broke a 62-yard run that set up a one-yard plunge to put the visitors up 45-28 with 2:07 to go.
“We didn’t tackle great tonight,” Didier said. “If we do a better job tackling, some of those third downs aren’t converted, some of the possessions don’t continue, and we’re not gassed at the end of the game.”
TRINE 61, ANDERSON 0: In Anderson, the Thunder christened the newly-installed synthetic turf field at Macholtz Stadium by taking a 34-0 lead into intermission. Trine (1-0) knocked off the Ravens (0-1) in its season opener for the second straight season, winning the two contests by a combined score of 99-0.
The Thunder went 3-0 against HCAC foes in 2022, knocking off Rose-Hulman and Franklin last season as well. Trine will play host to the Engineers and Grizzlies in back-to-back weeks before wrapping up its nonconference slate at Hanover.
NORTH PARK 27, MANCHESTER 0: In North Manchester, the Spartans (0-1) finished just 7-of-21 passing while averaging only 1.4 yards per carry on their 39 rushing attempts. Jamaal Hubbard finished with 12 total tackles for Manchester.