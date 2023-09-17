The Vera Bradley Foundation for Breast Cancer announced Sunday a donation of $1,513,713 to support the Vera Bradley Foundation Center for Breast Cancer Research at the Indiana University School of Medicine in Indianapolis.
Sunday’s announcement at Fort Wayne Country Club was made at the 29th annual Vera Bradley Foundation for Breast Cancer Classic, a multi-day event that includes golf at FWCC and pickleball at Wildwood Racquet Club.
“For the past 30 years, the Vera Bradley Foundation for Breast Cancer has been steadfastly committed to raising funds for breast cancer research,” Stephanie Scheele, executive director of the Foundation, said in a news release. “We have not wavered from our mission to passionately pursue a cure, and our partnership with the IU School of Medicine has resulted in amazing discoveries and improved outcomes for those affected by this disease. Hope lives here and hope will remain here until we find a cure.”
The Foundation has funded $40.1 million toward breast cancer research to date.
In 2022, it pledged $12.5 million to the IU School of Medicine, bringing the nonprofit’s total commitment to $50 million.
Funding from the Foundation has helped enable the IU School of Medicine to amass the talent, technology and resources needed to become an international leader in targeted breast cancer therapies, specifically for triple negative breast cancer.
Golf has been a staple of the Classic since 1994, when Barbara Baekgaard and Patricia Miller started the Foundation in the wake of a friend dying from breast cancer. Pickleball replaced tennis as the other main sport in 2019.