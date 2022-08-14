Warsaw played the entire second half of the season opener down by a man, but a goal by Callen O’Brien with 2:27 left in the second half broke the stalemate and gave the Tigers a 1-0 victory at Carroll on Saturday.
As the minutes ticked down, Warsaw senior Roberto Sanchez took a shot that was deflected by Carroll’s Landon Macy, a freshman goalkeeper playing in his first high school match. O’Brien, the only sophomore on Warsaw’s varsity roster, followed Sanchez into the box, took control of the loose ball and sank it into the back of the net.
“It felt like just a blur. I felt like when I shot it, it was amazing, everyone was happy. Seeing all of my teammates’ smiles was amazing,” O’Brien said. “Probably one of my best feelings ever.”
Warsaw coach Ryan Burgher said it was exciting to see a sophomore connect on a second-chance strike like O’Brien did.
“You’ve got to keep going, that’s how we got the majority of our goals last year, so it was good to start off by having Callen follow the shot and put it in,” Burgher said.
“The crazy thing is, our JV team, our goalie made a save outside the box and got a red card. So our JV team played a man down in the second half, and they scored a goal with 2 minutes left to win. So we did the exact same thing as our JV team.”
A Warsaw senior was sent off with just over a minute to go in the first half, so the Tigers played with just 10 players on the field for 41 minutes – typically not a winning strategy, although it did work out for Warsaw on Saturday.
“It was frustrating in the first half when one of our seniors got a red card, that hurts. Playing a man down, we switched our formation to take one attacker away, so we played a little more defensive,” Burgher said. “But the guys came out, worked hard, kept putting pressure on them.”
O’Brien said it was tough on the team.
“It’s intense. Our team played amazing and worked well together in our first game,” he said. “I think we were comfortable going into it, we just knew we had to keep going as hard as we could.”
Warsaw keeper Nehemiah Wright kept the Chargers off the scoreboard for all 80 minutes. Carroll’s Brayden Macy was shown a yellow card 10 minutes into the match after he collided with Wright while both were going after the ball.
The Chargers had numerous scoring opportunities that proved to be near misses, including a Brayden Macy shot that went just over the crossbar less than 5 minutes into the match and two shots that hit off the posts with just over 10 minutes to play.
Carroll and Warsaw have played each other in the first match of the season since 2017, and Warsaw’s win Saturday ended a two-game winning streak by the Chargers.
“It feels great, because this is my third year and the first two years we’ve lost to Carroll, so beating them is always nice. It’s the first time I’ve beat them since I’ve been coaching here,” Burgher said.
The Chargers were shut out just four times in 2021, when they went 7-7-3, and two of those shutouts came in 0-0 draws.
Carroll will host the other Chargers from West Noble in their next match on Tuesday, and Warsaw will also be back in action on Tuesday when the Tigers travel to Argos.