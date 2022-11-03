Despite an impressive 24-4 record in Northern Lakes Conference play over the past four years, Warsaw claimed just one conference title in that stretch. While the Tigers did finish unbeaten in the NLC a year ago to win the league for the first time since 2013, the path to a repeat title includes just two players that saw action in all 23 games last year.
Of that two, now-senior Zoe Bergan stands as the returner with the most minutes logged last year. Warsaw coach Lenny Krebs, now in his sixth season at the school and 20th season overall, knows Bergan will provide quiet, steady leadership as a defensive stopper.
“We have some young kids who are very offensive minded and will make up for much of the offense we lost,” Krebs said. “There are two ways to win games, score points on offense and prevent the other team from scoring points when on defense. Zoe helps us win by being great at the second.
“Zoe is a great leader, a quiet leader who leads by example. She has become much more vocal over the last four years, but she is still not a big rah-rah kid. She shows up and does her job and does it well, while challenging others to do the same.”
Routinely tasked with defending the opponents’ best offensive player, Bergan was All-NLC honorable mentioned last season despite scoring just 70 points all season (3.0 points per game). Krebs envisions a similar role for his 5-foot-9 senior, who also notched four goals and two assists as a defender on Warsaw’s girls soccer team that also finished perfect in the NLC this year.
“I’m really defensively wired, and I think that translates a lot, different things like anticipation and trying to follow people’s first step, or being aware of where they are” Bergan said. “I also have to communicate a lot on the soccer field, so it’s helpful when I have to communicate on the court.”
And Bergan will get her number called against plenty of elite competition. Starting with a Norwell squad Saturday that won 19 games a year ago, the Tigers’ schedule includes Ben Davis, Westfield and Huntington North, which combined to win 51 games last season.
“Our schedule will force some of our kids to develop and it will also prepare us for conference play and the state tournament,” Krebs said. “(Bergan) brings some great leadership and is a great defender. She thrives on these types of challenges.”
When factoring in Columbia City, picked by many to win the Northeast 8 Conference, as well as the inclusion of defending Class 3A state champion South Bend Washington to Warsaw’s holiday tournament along with a perennially challenging NLC slate, Bergan knows she’ll play an integral role in how the Tigers’ season turns out.
“It’s a super cool feeling to know that (coach Krebs is) turning to me to take on that challenge,” Bergan said. “I like to have that challenge, and if I can shut them down, it just makes me feel really accomplished and lets me know I’m doing my job.”