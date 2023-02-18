Wayne’s Kharrington Terry hit a free throw with 5.9 seconds to go to stretch the Generals’ lead over Concordia to 55-51, and after the Cadets’ last-ditch shot attempt fell short Friday night the Wayne players ran over to their student section, which was more than ready to spill out onto the court.
They’d waited to celebrate long enough. Wayne hadn’t enjoyed an SAC boys basketball title since 2000, when the Generals (16-4) claimed a share of the regular-season championship.
But Friday night, they improved to 8-1 in the league to win the title outright.
“I’m humbled. If you would’ve asked me four years ago if I’d be here talking to you about being an SAC champ, I probably would’ve have believed you,” Wayne coach Byron Pickens said. “I’m very proud of our boys, our proud of our coaching staff, and I’m proud we can bring some pride back to Wayne.”
Homestead (17-5) and Concordia (13-6) still have to make up their matchup next week, but with Friday’s loss at Wayne the Cadets drop to 6-2 in league. Homestead is 7-1 after beating Carroll on Friday night, but the Spartans lost their head-to-head matchup with the Generals on Feb. 7.
Things were far from perfect for the Generals on a night when the conference was on the line. Junior Jevon Lewis Jr., who has been Wayne’s leading scorer this season at 16.4 points a game, was held to nine points against the Cadets – though one of his two 3-pointers gave Wayne a 45-44 lead in the fourth quarter.
Sophomore Chase Barnes, Wayne’s second-leading scorer, left the game with an right ankle injury in the third quarter and did not return.
“It is resilience and toughness from my boys: Chase Barnes went down with an ankle injury, and our motto has been ‘next man up,’ and we did that,” Pickens said.
The Generals trailed by two points at halftime and again entering the fourth quarter. Neither team led by more than six points, and the lead was never larger than four points in the second half.
With two minutes to go, Wayne’s Marquette Lee missed a free throw, but HJ Dillard snagged the rebound and put it back up to give Wayne up 51-50. The Generals would hold the lead for the rest of the game.
Concordia’s Cole Hayworth picked up his fifth foul on that play, although Dillard missed the free throw.
With 53.6 seconds to go and the score still 51-50 Wayne, Dillard took advantage of an over-thrown inbound pass, knocked it away from a Concordia player and raced down the court for the layup to put Wayne up by 3.
That play got the Generals’ student section rocking – and even got Barnes to jump out of his chair at the end of the bench, and trainers tried to coax the excited teammate safely back into his seat.
Dillard led the Generals with 15 points and 15 rebounds, as well as that key steal. Barnes scored 12 points and had four rebounds and two steals before his injury. Though Lewis was well below his season average with nine points, he contributed eight assists and four steals. Terry had nine rebounds and Comer eight.
Cole Hayworth scored 16 for the Cadets, Ajani Washington had 15 and David Speckhard scored 11, all in the first half.