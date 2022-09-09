Everyone who tuned into ESPN’s “SportsCenter” last Friday night was treated to one of the most jaw-dropping plays in recent Fort Wayne memory.
The No. 1 play in the Top 10 countdown came from the Summit City Sports broadcast of Wayne’s 31-14 win over Northrop: Generals quarterback Christian Trimble spun away from one tackler, and just before being pulled down by a second he launched a pass to the middle of the field. Running back Lamarion Nelson caught the ball for a first down, and not content to stop there, hurdled a diving Northrop player and ran the rest of the way to the end zone.
It was the sort of sequence that seemed unbelievable when it happened, and the aftermath was just as surreal.
“I was like, this is not for real. I was really shocked,” Trimble said while discussing what it was like to watch Nelson score the touchdown.
“It’s amazing. I woke up the following morning, and my phone was just flashing, flashing. I’m like, what’s going on?”
Wayne coach Sherwood Haydock said that highlight play, which occurred in the first quarter while the Generals (1-2) were up by the touchdown, was just a part of an overall strong performance by the Generals in their first victory of the season.
“Even if you take away that crazy play and the reverse pass, we still would’ve won. I thought we played well enough to win,” Haydock said. “I’m never satisfied, but I’m happy, because you have to get that monkey off your back.”
To be clear, however, that crazy play was not exactly what the coaching staff drew up.
“To be honest, it’s one of those cases where you’re saying, ‘Don’t throw the ball!’ And we even told him afterwards, I know it turned out well, but don’t throw the ball in the middle of the field when you’re going down,” Sherwood said.
“But what Chris does well, and he’s made plays like that, he’ll scramble against the grain and throw it and get a touchdown. He doesn’t give up on a play, and he can run, but he doesn’t like to run. He likes the idea of, ‘I’m the quarterback, I’m supposed to pass it.’ ”
Trimble admits that once he spun away from the first would-be tackler, he was barely aware of where he was – but he could see that Nelson was open.
“And Nelson was like, ‘CT! CT!’ And I was like, I’ve got to throw this. I’m almost on the ground, and I threw it, and the rest is history,” Trimble said.
Trimble also wants you to know – he was not actually down when the ball left his hand. It was close, but he can show you a still photo of the moment the ball is leaving his hand with the rest of his body parallel to, but about a foot off the ground.
“I had to run up and grab it,” Nelson said. “As soon as I turned around, someone was aiming for my legs. I think it was natural instinct that I hurdled him.”
Nelson said that he was aware of an Indiana high school football rule that prohibits hurdling another player.
“I was – I thought they were going to call it back, but they didn’t,” Nelson said.
“I think the refs were shocked too,” Trimble chimed in.
Haydock said that he knew Nelson’s movement after he caught the pass – the first catch of his high school career – was pure instinct.
Nelson is now averaging 167.7 rushing yards per game and has scored four touchdowns, not counting this 34-yard touchdown catch.
“When he gets the ball, he just does things. And the way the guy was coming, it shocked me that he jumped up, but it didn’t shock me he scored, because he has a nose for the end zone,” Haydock said.
Haydock said that the referees might’ve allowed the touchdown to stand because of the particulars of the state’s hurdling rule, which states that the play should be dead when the ball carrier leaves the ground.
“I’ve really looked at the rule, and it’s so particular because it’s if one part of the tackler’s body is on the ground, you can hurdle him. The rule is supposed to be so that you don’t try to hurdle somebody standing up,” Haydock said.
“So whatever, if they would’ve called it I wouldn’t have said a word. Everything happened so fast, I was kind of surprised it wasn’t called back.
“But I’m not going to complain.”