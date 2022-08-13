Jason Doerffler got a taste of what it will feel like to command the sidelines at Leo on Friday night, when his Lions played host to Wayne in an annual football scrimmage.
“It was fun, we did a couple things in the summer, but it doesn’t mimic this, with the crowd and the officials,” said Doerffler, who was officially approved as the new Leo coach in May. “To finally get out here and see what we’ve got and put kids in somewhat uncomfortable positions – this was a great experience for our guys.”
Doerffler, who was the head coach at Northrop for eight years before moving just a few miles north, and the Lions are now just a week away from the season opener against Kokomo, which will be at Leo at 7:30 p.m. Friday. Leo is coming off an 11-1 season under coach Jared Sauder, who stepped down from the head coach position when he accepted an offer to be assistant principal at the school.
“I like where we’re at. We executed for the most part. And it’s hard, because we’re subbing all the time, that’s what we want to do,” Doerffler said. “Our philosophy is not to come out here and win the scrimmage, it’s to really look at specific individuals and see if they have what it takes to compete in real time.”
Leo already knew what to expect from outside linebacker Ethan Crawford, who had 47 tackles last season, but he provided any early highlight with a sack on Wayne’s first series of plays on offense. Another highlight came when junior quarterback Kylar Decker hit sophomore Landin Hoeppner, who has also taken snaps at quarterback this offseason, with a touchdown pass.
“Landin is a great kid, and he could be a great quarterback. Kylar’s doing a great job as well. Landin, we know we’ve got to find a spot for him, just because he is so athletic,” Doerffler said. “He played a lot on defense. We will play receiver a little bit, he’ll play quarterback a little bit. He’ll play a lot on our special teams. He’s a key component of our team.”
Wayne’s Deonte Williams, a junior wide receiver and defensive back, had an interception in one of Leo’s first plays of the evening. And though the Generals did show plenty of energy on Friday, coach Sherwood Haydock, entering his third year with the Generals, said they were missing a number of starters, particularly on defense and the offensive line, who will be available for Friday’s season opener at Bishop Dwenger.
“We were looking for three main things, and I think we got that: We were looking for a lot of effort, we were looking to straighten up our act with sportsmanship, and we’ve already gotten a couple compliments about that. And we wanted to play physical, and I think we played physical today. So we’re happy,” Haydock said.
“It’s hard to judge our defense. I thought our defense played well, but we had four starters out tonight. … I think up front we’re going to be better than we showed tonight, and I thought we did ok upfront tonight.”
The Generals went 4-8 last season in Haydock’s second year, and Haydock said that the team is really rounding into the program he envisioned.
“I think everywhere I’ve been we’ve been considered a strong team, physically. And I think this team has that after two years in the weight room,” Haydock said. “Some of these guys are strong, we’ve always been physical. I always look for big linemen, and I have a few of those.
“It just takes two or three years. Even if you play well before that, when you first take over a program, really, it’s the previous guy’s program. No matter if you win every game or lose every game, you really can’t take credit for it.
“This is my program now.”