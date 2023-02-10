With an opportunity to temporarily take first place in the SAC, Wayne took advantage with a 74-33 win at South Side on Friday. Monte Smith Jr. scored 18 points for the Generals (15-4, 7-1), who extended their win streak to seven games. Concordia and Homestead, both 6-1 in SAC play, were scheduled to play Friday night at Homestead but the game was postponed to Feb. 21.
In all, four players scored at least 11 points for Wayne. Jevon Lewis added 14, Preston Comer scored 12 with nine rebound and HJ Dillard notched a double-double with 11 points and 10 boards. The Archers (3-15, 1-7) lost their fourth straight game, getting 13 points from Omarion Washington.
NORWELL 57, HUNTINGTON NORTH 32: In Ossian, the Class 3A No. 3 Knights finished off an unbeaten run through the Northeast 8, winning the league for the second straight year and notching their first perfect record in conference play since the 2019-20 season. Norwell (18-2, 7-0) led 28-14 at halftime.
The Vikings (7-12, 3-4) lost their third straight game.
JAY COUNTY 45, HERITAGE 44: In Portland, the host Patriots (8-8, 5-1 ACAC) got a game-winning basket from Blake Bogenschutz with 1.4 seconds remaining to secure a share for the ACAC regular-season title. Heritage (10-9, 4-2) had taken the lead with 7.9 seconds to go on to a Landon Lybarger 3-pointer.
ADAMS CENTRAL 64, SOUTH ADAMS 20: In Monroe, the Flying Jets won the first two quarters 23-7 and 22-5 to earn a share of the ACAC title. Adams Central (14-4, 5-1) held the Starfires (2-17, 1-5) scoreless in the third quarter.
CARROLL 84, NORTHROP 55: At Northrop, the Chargers (12-6, 6-2 SAC) jumped ahead 27-12 after one quarter, with Cannen Houser pacing four for Carroll in double figures with 27 points. Dalman Alexander scored 23 for the Bruins (4-15, 2-6).
SNIDER 80, BISHOP LUERS 67: At Snider, the Panthers earned their first SAC victory of the season. Leading 42-39 at halftime, Snider (3-17, 1-7) claimed the third quarter 23-12, getting 25 points from Ke’ron Billingsley and 21 from Qualyn Clopton. Cadell Wallace scored 23 for the Knights (6-13, 3-5).
BELLMONT 54, DEKALB 52: In Decatur, the Braves (10-8, 3-4 NE8) held on to take a tight conference tilt against the Barons (3-14, 1-6), getting a game-high 17 points from Jack Scheumann and 15 from Andrew James. Caden Pettis led three in double figures for DeKalb with 15.
COLUMBIA CITY 46, LEO 42: In Leo-Cedarville, Andrew Hedrick dropped 28 points to help the Eagles (12-8, 6-1 NE8) sew up second place in the NE8. Jackson McGee scored 12 for the Lions (9-11, 3-4).
WARSAW 38, PLYMOUTH 37: In Plymouth, Drew Heckaman’s jumper in the lane with two seconds to go helped the Tigers (13-8 overall) finish 5-2 this season against NLC opponents.
NORTHFIELD 48, BLUFFTON 47: In Wabash, the Tigers’ furious fourth-quarter rally came up just short. Bluffton (2-16) trailed by 11 after three quarters and won the fourth 18-8. Kaden Grau and Hunter Wenger both scored 13 for the Tigers.
FAIRFIELD 61, FREMONT 57: In Benton, Noah Mast scored a game-high 16 points as the Falcons (6-12, 4-4 NECC) improved to .500 in the conference while dropping the Eagles (10-9, 4-4) to .500 in NECC play. Corbin Beeman, Gage Cope and Connor Slee each scored 11 for Fremont.
GOSHEN 60, WAWASEE 45: In Goshen, the Redhawks pulled away after leading by just three after three quarters. Collin Ziebarth led the Warriors (7-13, 1-6 NLC) with 12 points.