CHICAGO – Lance Lynn threw four-hit ball over six innings, Jose Abreu homered for the second consecutive game and Eloy Jiménez hit three singles as the Chicago White Sox beat the Kansas City Royals 4-1 Wednesday.
Lynn (2-4) struck out eight for the third time this season while not walking a batter for the third time in his last four starts. Rookie Bobby Witt Jr. snapped Lynn’s shutout bid by hitting a home run with one out in the sixth.
The White Sox (53-51) won for the third time in four games while remaining two games behind the Twins (55-49) and one behind the Guardians (54-50) in the AL Central.
“It just looks like we’re benefiting from staying the course and the confidence that we’re good enough,” White Sox manager Tony La Russa said. “We have to prove it from here to the end.”
Abreu provided ample run support for Lynn by hitting a three-run homer, his 14th, off Brady Singer (4-4) in the third. Abreu has driven in six runs in his last two games.
RAYS 3, BLUE JAYS 2: At St. Petersburg, Florida, hits by newly acquired Jose Siri and David Peralta produced the winning run for Tampa Bay.
Siri led off the Tampa Bay sixth with a single off Adam Cimber (8-4). He stole second, moved to third on a groundout and scored on Peralta’s tiebreaking single.
Peralta was acquired in a trade with Arizona on Saturday, and Siri came over from Houston in a three-way trade on Monday.
MARINERS 7, YANKEES 3: At New York, Luis Castillo pitched five-hit ball into the seventh inning in his Seattle debut, and two former Cincinnati teammates homered.
Ex-Red Eugenio Suárez, Carlos Santana and Jarred Kelenic homered against Gerrit Cole (9-4) during Seattle’s six-run first, and former Red Jesse Winker connected against Wandy Peralta in the seventh, helping the Mariners match their season high for homers.
Castillo (5-4) struck out eight in innings in his second start in the Bronx in less than a month.
TWINS 4, TIGERS 1: At Minneapolis, trade acquisition Jorge López earned his first save with his new team and newcomer Sandy León drove in two runs for Minnesota, which maintained a one-game lead over Cleveland.
Detroit struck out 14 times Wednesday, 41 times in the three-game series, and has whiffed 148 times in 17 games against Minnesota this season.
National
MARLINS 3, REDS 0: At Miami, Sandy Alcantara threw his major league-leading third complete game and his third career shutout.
The All-Star right-hander allowed six hits, walked one and struck out three. Alcantara (10-4) is the first Marlins pitcher to reach double-digit victories in a season since Caleb Smith won 10 in 2019.
Interleague
GUARDIANS 7, DIAMONDBACKS 4: At Cleveland, Amed Rosario hit a 450-foot, three-run homer and rookie Oscar Gonzalez added a solo shot for Cleveland.
Rosario’s drive to dead center was the longest of the season at Progressive Field.
Shane Bieber (6-6) struck out eight over six innings in his 100th career start, extending his winning streak in interleague games to eight.