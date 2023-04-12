Wednesday Gallery: Lake County at TinCaps Apr 12, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email TinCaps fans watch from the lawn seating as the sun sets during the game against Lake County on Wednesday at Parkview Field. Stan Sussina | The Journal Gazette TinCaps fans participate in a friendly competition between innings during the game against Lake County on Wednesday at Parkview Field. Stan Sussina | The Journal Gazette The TinCaps Jackson Merrill looks up to catch the ball during the game against Lake County on Wednesday at Parkview Field. Stan Sussina | The Journal Gazette The TinCaps Lucas Dunn hits the ball during the game against Lake County on Wednesday at Parkview Field. Stan Sussina | The Journal Gazette The TinCaps’ Cole Cummings runs to first base after hitting the ball during the game against Lake County on Wednesday at Parkview Field. Stan Sussina | The Journal Gazette The TinCaps’ Jackson Merrill delivers the ball during the game against Lake County on Wednesday at Parkview Field. Stan Sussina | The Journal Gazette The TinCaps Lucas Dunn reaches up to catch the ball during the game against Lake County on Wednesday at Parkview Field. Stan Sussina | The Journal Gazette TinCaps players watch from the dugout during their game against Lake County on Wednesday at Parkview Field. Stan Sussina | The Journal Gazette The TinCaps Jackson Merrill leads off of first base during the game against Lake County on Wednesday at Parkview Field. Stan Sussina | The Journal Gazette The TinCaps Garrett Hawkins throws the ball to first base during the game against Lake County on Wednesday at Parkview Field. Stan Sussina | The Journal Gazette The TinCaps Garrett Hawkins sends out the first pitch of the game against Lake County on Wednesday at Parkview Field. Stan Sussina | The Journal Gazette Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The TinCaps played host to the Lake County Captains on Wednesday at Parkview Field in the second game of a six-game series. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Most Popular School leaders rule Allen County's top 25 public salaries Recent divorce filings in Allen County University of Saint Francis president announces resignation Court backs teacher firing over transgender students' names Teen pleads guilty to murder in October shooting Stocks Market Data by TradingView