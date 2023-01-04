Grace limited Marian to a 33.8% (24 of 71) shooting in claiming a 70-59 Crossroads League win Wednesday in Winona Lake.
Ian Scott led four players in double figures for the No. 4 Lancers (15-1, 5-1) with 15 points, while Jakob Gibbs and Cade Gibbs both added 14.
The hosts held a slim 36-35 halftime advantage over the No. 14 Knights, but Marian scored just 24 points in the second half, making just nine of its 34 shots after halftime.
MOUNT VERNON NAZARENE 77, SAINT FRANCIS 68: At the Hutzell Center, the visiting Cougars (8-7, 1-4) earned their first Crossroads League win at the expense of the host Cougars (9-7, 2-4), who got a game-high 27 points from Antwaan Cushingberry. Kyle Kegley dominated inside for Mount Vernon Nazarene, finishing with 19 points and 19 rebounds.
INDIANA TECH 81, NORTHWESTERN OHIO 64: In Lima, Ohio, the Warriors took a 10-point halftime lead, cruising to victory to improve to 14-2 overall and 7-1 in WHAC play. Four players for Tech scored in double figures, includingLeo graduate Blake Davison had 13 points for Tech.
INDIANA WESLEYAN 83, HUNTINGTON 69: In Marion, the No. 11 Wildcats shot 53% from the field (33 of 62) to claim the Crossroads League matchup of ranked foes. Four starters scored at least 12 for the Foresters (12-4, 4-2), led by Zach Goodline’s 21.
ANDERSON 99, MANCHESTER 97: In North Manchester, Gavin Dowling’s layup with 40 seconds left lifted the Ravens to victory in a matchup of HCAC unbeatens. Bryant Smith poured in 34 points for the Spartans (6-6, 4-1), while Zach Sawyer added a double-double (15 points, 13 rebounds), but Anderson (7-5, 5-0) shot 16 of 24 after halftime to overcome a 60-41 deficit at the break.
TRINE 89, HOPE 84, 2 OTs: In Angola, the Thunder won the second extra period 14-9 to claim their MIAA opener and improve to 11-1 overall. Connor Jones was the star of the night with 44 points.
Women
IUPUI 79, PURDUE FORT WAYNE 71: At the Gates Center, the Jaguars overcame an early 15-0 run by the Mastodons (5-10, 2-3 Horizon League) and 23 points from Shayla Sellers to improve to 4-1 in conference play.
BALL STATE 81, BOWLING GREEN 73: In Muncie, the Cardinals won their Mid-American Conference opener thanks to Anna Clephane’s 22 points and 31 points from their reserves. Ball State (11-3, 1-0) held Bowling Green (11-2, 0-1) to 37% shooting (25 of 67).
MARIAN 67, GRACE 65: In Indianapolis, a 25-7 lead after one quarter held up as the Knights claimed the battle of unbeatens in the Crossroads League. Kaylee Patton and Peyton Murphy both scored 16 for Grace (12-4, 5-1), while Ella Collier led No. 8 Marian (15-1, 6-0) with a game-high 22.
MOUNT VERNON NAZARENE 69, SAINT FRANCIS 65: In Mount Vernon, Ohio, the hosts squared their overall and conference records (8-8, 3-3 CL) while sending USF (8-8, 4-2) to its fourth straight defeat. Cassidy Crawford scored 20 points for Saint Francis, and Ally Madden added 20 off the bench, but just three other players scored for the visitors.
INDIANA TECH 77, NORTHWESTERN OHIO 42: In Lima, Ohio, the second and fourth quarters proved kind to the Warriors, posting 21-9 and 21-7 margins in those frames to run past the Racers. Juliana Burris scored 21 points to pace Indiana Tech (13-3, 7-1 WHAC).
INDIANA WESLEYAN 83, HUNTINGTON 61: At the Platt Center, the No. 7 Wildcats led by just four points at halftime before claiming the fourth quarter 22-7. Gabi Melby finished with a team-high 16 points for the Foresters (6-10, 1-5 CL).
ANDERSON 74, MANCHESTER 68: In Anderson, the Ravens’ 22-16 victory margin in the third quarter proved the difference despite a career-high 22-point night from Jessie Ringen of the Spartans (6-6, 2-3 HCAC).