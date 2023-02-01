Indiana Tech’s women’s basketball team has the number of every team in the Wolverine Hoosier Athletic Conference this season – save for Siena Heights. The Saints improved to 2-0 against the No. 12 Warriors this season on Wednesday, claiming a 63-57 decision in Adrian, Michigan.
The defeat pushes Tech (19-4, 13-2) into a tie with Rochester atop the WHAC standings, while Siena Heights (19-4 overall) pulled within a game of the conference leaders, improving to 12-3 in the league. Sha’kyia Parker scored 26 points, including four 3-pointers, for Siena Heights, while Erika Foy paced Tech – which finished just 2 of 18 beyond the arc – with 22 points and nine rebounds.
BALL STATE 76, NORTHERN ILLINOIS 68: In Muncie, the Cardinals stayed perfect at Worthen Arena this season by holding the Huskies to a 39% shooting performance (23 of 59). Ball State (18-4, 8-1 MAC), which was led by Anna Clephane’s 16 points, kept pace with Bowling Green atop the MAC standings.
SAINT FRANCIS 74, GOSHEN 65: In Goshen, the Cougars shot 45% from 3-point range (9 of 20) to get back to .500 in the Crossroads League. Chloe McKnight led the Cougars (11-13, 7-7) with 21 points.
TAYLOR 77, HUNTINGTON 73: At the Platt Center, the Trojans maintained fourth place in the Crossroads League, outscoring the Foresters 29-23 in the fourth quarter. Huntington (9-15, 4-10) fell to 1-5 in its last six despite a 20-point night from Konnor Gambrell.
ALBION 63, TRINE 62: In Albion, Michigan, the Britons scored with four seconds left to drop the Thunder (15-5, 9-2 MIAA) into a three-way tie for the lead in the MIAA with Hope and Calvin. Albion avenged a 68-41 loss in Angola on Jan. 18. Four players for Trine – Makayla Ardis, Katie Tate, Sidney Wagner and Abby Sanner – scored 12 points each.
GRACE 82, MOUNT VERNON NAZARENE 71: In Mount Vernon, Ohio, the Lancers’ Karlee Feldman blocked four shots to move her career total to a school-record 109 and Grace (17-7, 10-4 CL) closed it out with a 16-7 run to snap a two-game slide.
Men
SAINT FRANCIS 97, GOSHEN 62: At the Hutzell Center, the Cougars notched their second decisive victory over the Crossroads League doormat Maple Leafs, who they beat 100-77 at Goshen on Nov. 30. Dan McKeeman scored 23 and Evan Lowden grabbed 13 rebounds for USF (13-11, 6-8 CL).
HUNTINGTON 77, TAYLOR 57: In Upland, the Foresters ran their win streak to five to remain a game back of Crossroads League co-leaders Grace and Indiana Wesleyan. Huntington (18-6, 10-4 CL) got 22 points from Zach Goodline and 20 from Lane Sparks.
INDIANA TECH 84, SIENA HEIGHTS 50: In Adrian, Michigan, the Warriors dominated the Saints to move two games clear of Lourdes and idle Rochester atop the WHAC standings. No. 8 Tech (20-3, 13-2) got 15 points apiece from Max Perez and Jeremy Luciani.
TRINE 65, ALBION 41: In Angola, the Thunder (18-2, 8-1 MIAA) remained a game behind conference-leading Calvin by outscoring the Britons 37-22 in the second half. Brent Cox scored a game-high 22 points for Trine.
GRACE 86, MOUNT VERNON NAZARENE 64: In Winona Lake, the No. 7 Lancers stormed out to a 55-27 halftime lead. Grace (21-3, 11-3 CL) got 20 points from Cade Gibbs and a double-double (10 points, 14 rebounds) from Ian Scott.