Make it 20 in a row. Indiana Tech throttled Lourdes, 84-41, on Wednesday in Sylvania, Ohio, marking the 20th consecutive win in the series for the No. 13 Warriors (15-3, 9-1 WHAC). After taking an eight-point lead after one quarter, Tech left no doubt as to the final result, outscoring the hosts 26-4 in the second to build a 45-15 halftime advantage.
Four players scored in double figures for the Warriors, who shot 57.9% from the floor (33 of 57), led by Kyra Whitaker (23 points) and Erika Foy, who finished with 20. Foy also corralled 15 rebounds.
TOLEDO 83, BALL STATE 76: In Toledo, Ohio, the Rockets handed the Cardinals their first loss in Mid-American Conference play. Marie Kiefer scored 19 points on 8-of-12 shooting, one of four in double figures for Ball State (12-4, 2-1).
MARIAN 65, SAINT FRANCIS 56: At the Hutzell Center, the No. 6 Knights moved to 8-0 in the Crossroads League and 17-1 on the season after putting five players, including two off the bench, in double figures. Emily Parrett scored a game-high 20 for USF (9-9, 5-3)
HUNTINGTON 76, SPRING ARBOR 67: In Spring Arbor, Michigan, the Foresters halted the Cougars’ seven-game win streak. Gabi Melby led Huntington (8-10, 3-5 CL) with 18 points.
TRINE 66, ALMA 53: In Alma, Michigan, the Thunder entered halftime tied at 30 before taking control, outscoring the Scots 24-8 in the third quarter. Makayla Ardis scored 19 for Trine (12-3, 6-0 MIAA), while Sidney Wagner and Abby Sanner both netted 14.
GRACE 84, BETHEL 56: In Winona Lake, the Lancers snapped a two-game slide against Crossroads League foes in emphatic fashion, leading by as many as 35. Karlee Feldman scored a game-high 19, one of five for the winners in double figures, as Grace (13-5, 6-2) improved to 10-3 on the season at the Manahan Orthopaedic Capital Center.
Men
SAINT FRANCIS 73, MARIAN 71: In Indianapolis, Zane Burke broke out for 29 points as the Cougars (10-8, 3-5 CL) upset the No. 16 Knights. Ashton Johnson added 17 for Saint Francis, who took the lead for good with 2:23 remaining on a 3-pointer from Brandon Northern.
LOURDES 85, INDIANA TECH 83: In Sylvania, Ohio, the Gray Wolves surprised the 11th-ranked Warriors, ending the visitors’ five-game win streak. Blake Davison led Tech (15-3, 8-2 WHAC) with 18 points.
HUNTINGTON 91, SPRING ARBOR 62: At the Platt Center, the Foresters rebounded in dominant fashion after falling out of the Top 25, outscoring the Cougars 45-27 after intermission. Six players for Huntington (13-5, 5-3 CL) scored at least 10 points, led by Lane Sparks’ 18.
TRINE 62, OLIVET 57: In Angola, the Thunder trailed 37-30 at the break before holding the Comets to 20 second-half points. Trine (13-1, 3-0 MIAA) overcame a 31% shooting performance, going just 22 of 70 as a team, getting 20 points from Connor Jones.
GRACE 87, BETHEL 84: In South Bend, the No. 6 Lancers led by as many as 18 points in the second half before the Pilots rallied. Frankie Davidson scored a team-high 24 points for Grace (16-2, 6-2 CL).