SAINT FRANCIS 66, GOSHEN 58: In Goshen, the Cougars outscored the Maple Leafs by 20 after halftime to notch their first Crossroads League win of the season. Branden Northern and Zane Burke both scored 23 for USF (7-4, 1-2), with Dan McKeeman adding 21.
TAYLOR 81, HUNTINGTON 68: At the Platt Center, the Trojans shot 51.7 percent from the floor (30 of 58), getting 25 points from Jason Hubbard. Hank Pulver and Zach Goodline both scored 16 for the Foresters (7-2, 2-1 CL), who made just 3-of-18 attempts from three as a team.
INDIANA TECH 81, CORNERSTONE 50: At the Schaefer Center, the 14th-ranked Warriors encountered little trouble in improving to 5-0 in WHAC play, posting their largest margin of victory over Cornerstone since at least 2006. Josh Kline’s 14-point effort led the 10 players that scored for Tech (8-1 overall).
TRINE 68, ANDERSON 53: In Angola, the Thunder limited the Ravens to a 3-of-18 performance from beyond the arc to continue a perfect start to the year. Brent Cox scored 17 to go with nine rebounds for Trine (6-0).
GRACE 63, MOUNT VERNON NAZARENE 62: In Mount Vernon, Ohio, the second-ranked Lancers survived a scare to stay unbeaten, rallying from a six-point halftime deficit. Blackhawk Christian graduate Frankie Davidson led all scorers with 20 points for Grace (9-0, 3-0 CL).
Women
PURDUE 87, SYRACUSE 78: In West Lafayette, the Boilermakers stormed out to a 47-29 halftime lead to improve to 7-1. Lasha Petree went 13 of 21 from the field for a game-high 31 points.
INDIANA TECH 112, CORNERSTONE 74: At the Schaefer Center, the 15th-ranked Warriors scored at least 26 points in every quarter to easily secure the conference victory. Five players scored at least 12 points for Tech (9-2, 4-1 WHAC), led by Kyra Whitaker’s 22.
TAYLOR 76, HUNTINGTON 56: In Upland, the Trojans scored 45 points after halftime in a matchup of teams seeking their first win in Crossroads League play. Konnor Gambrell finished with 15 points for the Foresters (3-7, 0-3), while Taylor Westgate (19 points, 13 rebounds) and Gretchen Moll (18 points, 12 rebounds) both notched double-doubles for Taylor (5-4, 1-2).
SAINT FRANCIS 66, GOSHEN 58: At the Hutzell Center, the Cougars led by 16 at halftime to improve to 3-0 in the Crossroads League. Reganne Pate led four double-digit scorers for USF (7-3 overall) with a game-high 21 points on a night the hosts shot 52 percent (13 of 25) from 3-point range.
TRINE 66, ADRIAN 54: In Adrian, Michigan, Sam Underhill’s double-double (12 points, 10 rebounds) coupled with Sidney Wagner’s 11-point effort off the bench handed the Thunder, ranked 20th in the nation by D3Hoops.com, a win in their MIAA opener (4-2 overall).
GRACE 82, MOUNT VERNON NAZARENE 74: In Winona Lake, Karlee Feldman shot a blistering 13 of 16 from the floor, finishing with 30 points as the Lancers (7-1 overall) stayed perfect through three games in the Crossroads League. Reigning CL Player of the Week Maddie Ryman added 14 for Grace.