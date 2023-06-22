CINCINNATI – Jake Fraley hit a tiebreaking, two-run homer in the eighth inning, and the Cincinnati Reds extended their majors-best winning streak to 11 games, rallying past the Colorado Rockies 5-3 on Wednesday for a three-game sweep.
Rookie sensation Elly De La Cruz hit a one-out bloop to left that fell for a double against Daniel Bard (3-1), and Fraley hit the next pitch over the wall in right, sending the Reds to their majors-best 12th comeback win of the season and the Rockies to their season-worst eighth straight loss. Cincinnati trailed 3-0 after four innings.
“It is fun when its your turn, but I’d argue that it is just as fun watching other guys do it, too,” said Fraley, whose homer was his ninth this season. “I think every guy in that clubhouse would say the same thing. I feel blessed to be a part of a team like this.”
The NL Central-leading Reds (40-35) have swept three straight three-game series and won five consecutive series overall. Their winning streak is the club’s longest since winning 12 straight in 1957.
“It is very inspiring to be around,” manager David Bell said. “It is happening in the clubhouse. It’s happening on the field, and what’s happening in the ballpark, our fans, it’s seeing them enjoy the game. It means a lot to us.”
Andrew Abbott – the first pitcher since the mound was moved to its current spot in 1893 to begin his career with three straight scoreless starts of more than five innings – allowed the first run of his career when Brenton Doyle led off the game with a homer. But the rookie left-hander was solid from there, striking out a career-high 10 in six innings and giving up three runs, all on solo homers. Abbott struck out the side in the sixth.
Ian Gibaut (8-1) pitched around a leadoff single in the eighth and Farmer worked the ninth for his second save. The Rockies struck out 15 times.
CUBS 8, PIRATES 3: In Pittsburgh, Kyle Hendricks pitched effectively into the seventh inning and Chicago beat Pittsburgh to complete a three-game sweep. Nico Hoerner homered and tripled for the Cubs, who have won eight of nine. Ian Happ doubled twice and drove in three runs for Chicago. Josh Palacios had an RBI double for Pittsburgh, which dropped its ninth.
American
TIGERS 9, ROYALS 4: In Detroit, Zack Short homered and drove in three runs, Javier Báez got his 00th career hit and Detroit beat slumping Kansas City. The Royals have lost 15 of 18 games. Matthew Boyd allowed two runs and six hits in six innings for Detroit.
GUARDIANS 7, ATHLETICS 6: In Cleveland, rookie Bo Naylor scored the go-ahead run in the eighth inning on a throwing error, Gavin Williams pitched 5 2/3 innings in his major league debut and Cleveland beat Oakland. Naylor singled for his first hit in the majors – snapping an 0-for-19 drought