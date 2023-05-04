DETROIT – Eric Haase homered in both games of a doubleheader, driving in six runs, and the Detroit Tigers tagged Max Scherzer in his return from a suspension to sweep the New York Mets with an 8-1 victory Wednesday night.
Haase had five RBI in the first game, including a go-ahead single in the eighth inning of a 6-5 comeback win, and then added one of Detroit’s two homers off Scherzer in the nightcap.
“I’ve watched him pitch a lot,” said Haase, who grew up a Tigers fan in Detroit. “I want to say that was just another homer, but it was obviously pretty cool.”
The slumping Mets have lost eight of 10. They were playing their second doubleheader in three days after getting rained out three times in the previous four days.
New York had gone 25 doubleheaders without getting swept, since Washington took both games from the visiting Mets on Sept. 26, 2020.
The Tigers were hosting the Mets for the first time in seven years. The series opener was rained out Tuesday and rescheduled as part of a doubleheader.
In the second game, Scherzer struggled against his former team. Detroit scored twice in the first inning, Haase homered in the second and Matt Vierling hit a two-run homer in the fourth.
Scherzer (2-2) allowed six runs and eight hits in 3 1/3 innings. He was suspended for 10 games on April 20 after getting ejected for having a foreign substance on his pitching hand during his April 19 start against the Dodgers.
Michael Lorenzen (1-1) allowed one run in seven innings to get his first win with Detroit, which is 2-14 against the AL East and 10-3 against the rest of baseball.
National
PADRES 7, REDS 1: In San Diego, Rookie Brett Sullivan hit his first home run and had his first four RBI, and Juan Soto hit a three-run double as San Diego beat Cincinnati to take two of three. Seth Lugo pitched six strong innings for the Padres, who have won 7 of 10 heading into a home weekend series against the rival Los Angeles Dodgers.
Xander Bogaerts was 0 for 5, ending his club-record, 30-game on-base streak to open the season.
NATIONALS 2, CUBS 1: In Washington, CJ Abrams had a tiebreaking RBI single in the seventh inning for the second consecutive game, and Washington beat Chicago. After Marcus Stroman pitched six crisp innings for the Cubs, the Nationals went ahead on four pitches by Adbert Alzolay. Lane Thomas tripled down the left-field line, the first extra-base hit of the game, and Abrams lined the next pitch to center. Jake Irvin held the Cubs to two hits over 4 1/3 innings in his major league debut.
American
YANKEES 4, GUARDIANS 4, 10 inn.: In New York, Willie Calhoun hit a tying single in the ninth inning and pinch-hitter Jose Trevino came through with a game-ending single in the 10th, giving New York a win over Cleveland as two more Yankees got hurt. Center fielder Harrison Bader, back from the injured list just a day earlier, left after a ninth-inning collision with Isiah Kiner-Falefa, and shortstop Oswald Peraza limped off after hurting an ankle as a pinch runner.
WHITE SOX 6, TWINS 4: In Chicago, Eloy Jiménez hit a tiebreaking RBI single in the seventh inning and Chicago beat Minnesota for its third straight victory. Luis Robert Jr. homered as Chicago secured its first series win of the season. Tim Anderson and Yasmani Grandal each had three hits and Keynan Middleton worked the ninth for his first save of the season.