DENVER – Kris Bryant went deep for the second straight game, one of four home runs by Colorado, and the Rockies beat the Chicago Cubs 7-3 on Wednesday for their first series win in a month.
Nolan Jones and Elehuris Montero each hit a two-run homer in a four-run fifth, and Ryan McMahon homered and finished with three hits for the Rockies, who took two of three from the playoff-contending Cubs. Colorado hadn’t won a series since taking two of three from the Chicago White Sox from Aug. 18-20.
“Other teams are watching our game,” Rockies manager Bud Black said. “And I’ve told the guys that there’s going to be a time that we’re going to be watching other guys, making sure that so and so is playing their lineup and playing hard and doing everything they can to win.”
Nico Hoerner tied his career best with four hits and Miguel Amaya and Ian Happ each had two hits for Chicago, which lost the final two at Colorado to lose ground on NL Central-leading Milwaukee. The Cubs (78-69) continue to hold the second NL wild-card spot after playing 27 games in 27 days.
“We’re at the back end of the season and we went 16-11 in 27 games, so that’s pretty good,” manager David Ross said. “Keep the big picture at hand.”
Ty Blach (3-1) gave up nine hits in five innings but allowed just three runs.
BRAVES 4, PHILLIES 1: In Philadelphia, Atlanta won its sixth straight NL East title, beating Philadelphia behind Spencer Strider’s major league-leading 17th win and Austin Riley’s two-run homer. Kirby Yates struck out Brandon Marsh to end it and the Braves danced in a mob as Phillies fans booed them off the field.
METS 7, DIAMONDBACKS 1: In New York, Arizona ace Zac Gallen was hit hard in a damaging loss as Pete Alonso and Mark Vientos powered New York to victory.
Joey Lucchesi carried a shutout into the eighth and the fourth-place Mets dropped the Diamonbacks into a tie for the third National League wild card with the Reds.
American
RAYS 5, TWINS 4: In Minneapolis, Randy Arozarena hit a tiebreaking home run for Tampa Bay with two outs in the ninth inning to beat Minnesota heading into a four-game weekend series with AL East leader Baltimore.
MARINERS 3, ANGELS 2: In Seattle, Julio Rodríguez hit a run-scoring double and later scored the tiebreaking run after an intentional walk, leading playoff-contending Seattle past Los Angeles.
RANGERS 10, BLUE JAYS 0: In Toronto, Jordan Montgomery and two relievers combined on a five-hitter, Nathaniel Lowe and Mitch Garver each hit three-run home runs and Texas beat Toronto to move 1 1/2 games ahead of the Blue Jays in the AL wild-card race.
Interleague
REDS 4, TIGERS 3: In Detroit, TJ Friedl hit a two-run triple in the second inning and seven Cincinnati relievers combined on five shutout innings in a win over Detroit. Cincinnati’s bullpen has pitched 11 scoreless innings as the Reds have won the first two games of the series.