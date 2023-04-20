OAKLAND, Cailif. – Dansby Swanson scored the tiebreaking run standing up on an infield grounder to spark a four-run sixth inning, and the Chicago Cubs reached Oakland’s bullpen for 10 runs in a 12-2 victory over the Athletics on Wednesday that completed a three-game sweep.
“We’re just playing good team baseball up and down the lineup with different guys getting hits,” Cubs manager David Ross said. “A really nice road trip. Guys took care of business here. Up and down the lineup, guys are locked in.”
The A’s have lost seven straight and at 3-16 are mired in their poorest 19-game start since 1951 while still in Philadelphia.
Eric Hosmer hit his first home run since July 29 for San Diego, Patrick Wisdom had a two-run triple and Nico Hoerner added three hits for the Cubs. Luis Torrens drove in two with a bases-loaded double in the ninth.
Justin Steele (3-0) struck out five in six innings, allowing two runs – one earned – and four hits. The left-hander has given up two earned runs or fewer in 11 consecutive starts dating back to last year.
“I’ve had better starts, but it’s always good to go out there and put the guys in a good position to win a ballgame,” Steele said. “It’s always fun to watch us score runs.”
RAYS 8, REDS 0: In Cincinnati, Yandy Díaz homered on the third pitch of Levi Stoudt’s big league debut to spark a six-run first inning, and Tampa Bay routed Cincinnati to improve to a major league-best 16-3. The Rays got their second straight shutout and sixth this season.
PHILLIES 5, WHITE SOX 2: In Chicago, former TinCaps player Trea Turner homered and had three hits, Brandon Marsh also homered and Philadelphia beat Chicago. Turner hit his first home run for the Phillies in the first, singled and scored in the third and capped a two-run fourth with an RBI double.
American
GUARDIANS 3, TIGERS 2: In Detroit, José Ramírez bounced back from one of the worst games of his career with a three-run homer in the sixth inning as Cleveland beat Detroit.
Former TinCaps hurler Cal Quantrill pitched six shutout innings before leaving after a liner hit him on the leg. He allowed four hits and a walk, striking out four. Three Cleveland relievers followed, with Emmanuel Clase getting his sixth save.
National
METS 5, DODGERS 3: In Los Angeles, Max Scherzer was ejected in the fourth inning after the umpires’ check of his glove, but Brandon Nimmo went 5 for 5 and New York’s bullpen came through in a victory over slumping Los Angeles.
Scherzer was furious when umpire Phil Cuzzi tossed him following the inspection of his glove and a lengthy conversation that included plate umpire and crew chief Dan Bellino. He already had been told by umpires to change his glove before he took the mound an inning earlier.
Scherzer yelled “It’s rosin!” at the umps before his ejection.
Nimmo hit a two-run homer off Noah Syndergaard in the fifth inning, and he singled and scored in the ninth to complete his second career five-hit game.