DETROIT – The Atlanta Braves have a relentless lineup from top to bottom, posing problems for opponents.
Eddie Rosario hit a tiebreaking home run in the sixth inning and Atlanta held on to beat the Detroit Tigers 6-5 Wednesday night and sweep a doubleheader.
Ozzie Albies and Ronald Acuna Jr. had solo homers for the NL-East leading Braves, who scored in five of the first six innings in the second game.
In Atlanta’s 10-7 win earlier in the day, Michael Harris went 4 for 4 with a homer and four RBI while Acuna Jr. had three hits, including a homer, and drove in three runs.
“Everyone in the lineup is doing something and it can be really scary for other teams,” Harris said. “Every game, a different guy is going out and doing something special.
Acuna was a difference-maker all day.
The three-time All-Star outfielder hit his 15th homer in the third inning of the second game, sending it 461 feet to center into an ivy-covered wall that is usually out of reach. He has 11 homers of 460 or more feet in his career. That’s the second most by any player since Statcast started tracking it in 2015. Only Giancarlo Stanton has more with 18.
“I heard someone say no one has hit it up there before,” Harris said. “He’s doing a lot of things that other players haven’t done, or can’t do.”
Collin McHugh (3-0) pitched three perfect innings after starter Dylan Dodd allowed five runs on six hits and three walks over four innings in the second game.
Joe Jiménez, who pitched in Detroit in his first six seasons, had an eight-pitch eighth inning and retired the first two batters in the ninth. A.J. Minter struck out a pinch-hitter for his 10th save.
REDS 7, ROYALS 4: In Kansas City, Missouri, Cincinnati got three homers during a five-run fifth inning to beat Kansas City and wrap up their three-game series sweep. Matt McLain highlighted the inning with his three-run shot. Stuart Fairchild and Jonathan India also homered.
American
BLUE JAYS 3, ORIOLES 1: In Baltimore, José Berríos took a no-hitter into the seventh inning, George Springer homered and Toronto beat Baltimore to end the Orioles’ five-game winning streak. Berríos allowed only two runners to reach through six innings – on a walk and a hit batter – before Adley Rutschman led off the seventh with a soft liner that dropped in center.
RANGERS 6, ANGELS 3: In Arlington, Texas, Marcus Semien and Corey Seager hit back-to-back homers with two outs in the seventh to lift Texas past Los Angeles.
National
CUBS 10, PIRATES 6: In Chicago, Dansby Swanson started Chicago’s six-run sixth inning with a hit, then capped the rally with an RBI single as the Cubs overcame a four-run deficit to beat Pittsburgh.