CHICAGO – Marcus Stroman pitched eight efficient innings to help the Chicago Cubs beat the New York Mets 4-2 on Wednesday night.
Nico Hoerner homered in Chicago’s second straight victory since coming home after a 2-7 trip. Seiya Suzuki also drove in a run with a double off Japanese countryman Kodai Senga.
Stroman (4-4) threw just 88 pitches in his longest outing of the season, 59 for strikes. The right-hander allowed four hits, struck out three and walked two.
Francisco Álvarez hit a two-run shot in the third, but that was it for the Mets. Stroman helped himself by starting a 1-6-3 double play in the sixth, and then pounded his chest in celebration.
Mark Leiter Jr. worked a 1-2-3 ninth for his second save.
Senga (4-3) labored through five innings for New York, allowing three runs and six hits. Coming off a dominant performance against Tampa Bay, the rookie right-hander struck out six and issued a season-high five walks.
After Álvarez connected for his sixth homer, Chicago responded with three runs in the bottom half of the third. Dansby Swanson doubled home Hoerner, and Suzuki added a two-out RBI double off the wall in left. Suzuki then scored on Mike Tauchman’s single.
Hoerner connected for his third homer in the sixth against Drew Smith. It was his first homer in his fifth game since returning from a left hamstring strain.
Chicago’s Christopher Morel extended his hitting streak to his first 13 games this season, but his homer streak ended at five games.
REDS 10, CARDINALS 3: In Cincinnati, Ben Lively earned his first victory as a starter since 2017, Kevin Newman drove in three runs and Cincinnati had its highest hit total in almost a year in a win over St. Louis.
Rookie shortstop Matt McClain hit the second homer of his big league career and Spencer Steer had a career-best four hits with two RBI for Cincinnati, which pounded out 18 hits.
BRAVES 4, DODGERS 3: In Atlanta, Ozzie Albies’ sacrifice fly drove in Austin Riley in the bottom of the ninth and Atlanta beat Los Angeles Dodgers to avoid a three-game sweep.
Austin Riley doubled to left field off Phil Bickford to lead off the ninth. Riley moved to third on Travis d’Arnaud’s grounder to first base. Following an intentional walk to Eddie Rosario, Albies’ fly to deep right allowed Riley to score easily, setting off a celebration near first base.
American
WHITE SOX 6, GUARDIANS 0: In Cleveland, Michael Kopech struck out nine and allowed two hits over seven dominant innings, Romy González had a two-run double and Chicago beat Cleveland.
Kopech, who retired the first 16 batters in his last start against Kansas City, did not allow a baserunner until Josh Naylor singled leading off the fifth. The right-hander walked one and extended his shutout streak to 15 innings in his last two outings.
TIGERS 6, ROYALS 4: In Kansas City, Missouri, pinch-hitter Zack Short hit a three-run homer to lead Detroit past Kansas City. Riley Greene also homered, doubled and scored twice for the Tigers in the game that was delayed 29 minutes by rain. Will Vest (1-0) retired all four hitters he faced, striking out two. Alex Lange picked up his ninth save.