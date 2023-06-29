BALTIMORE – Will Benson hit a go-ahead triple and TJ Friedl followed with a two-run homer in a four-run 10th inning to give the Cincinnati Reds an 11-7 victory over the Baltimore Orioles on Wednesday night.
The first-place Reds won two of three games at Camden Yards, where they had not played since 2014.
Orioles rookie Jordan Westburg went 2 for 5 with an RBI double in the eighth and has five hits in his first three major league games. Adam Frazier followed with a two-run homer with two outs off Buck Farmer that tied it 7-all.
Baltimore closer Félix Bautista allowed runners to reach first and third in the ninth but then struck out the next two batters and induced a grounder to get out of the jam.
After Benson tripled and Friedl homered, Keegan Akin (2-2) threw a wild pitch that allowed another Cincinnati run to score in the 10th.
Alexis Díaz (3-1) pitched a scoreless ninth and Fernando Cruz closed it out.
Interleague
BRAVES 3, TWINS 0: At Atlanta, Matt Olson homered late and doubled in an early run and Atlanta won its fifth straight game to sweep Minnesota.
Atlanta has won 21 of 25 to improve to a National League-leading 53-27. Kolby Allard, Kirby Yates, A.J. Minter, Joe Jiménez and Raisel Iglesias combined on the four-hitter with 14 strikeouts.
The Twins couldn’t capitalize on their scoring opportunities and finished 0 for 8 with runners in scoring position. They went 0 for 23 in the three-game series.
National
BREWERS 5, METS 2: At New York, Christian Yelich had three hits and two RBIs, leading Milwaukee, hours after New York owner Steve Cohen held a press conference in which he preached patience but said his struggling team is running out of time to get back into the playoff race.
The $355 million Mets are 36-44 and have lost 17 of 23. New York hasn’t won a series since sweeping Philadelphia from May 30 through June 1.
Manager Buck Showalter, whose job was deemed safe for the rest of the season by Cohen, was ejected after Yelich’s two-run single in the eighth inning, which came after Joey Wiemer was awarded first base when he was hit by a pitch while swinging at the ball.
PHILLIES 8, CUBS 5: At Chicago, Nick Castellanos homered, Edmundo Sosa and Josh Harrison also went deep, and Philadelphia won its fourth straight.
Jared Young – called up Wednesday from Triple-A Iowa – hit his first career homer in his first at-bat this season when he connected in the third, and Dansby Swanson added a solo drive in the fifth for the Cubs, who have lost three in a row.
American
RANGERS 10, TIGERS 2: At Arlington, Texas, Dane Dunning threw shutout ball for a career-high 82/3 innings, Adolis Garcia homered for the third consecutive game for Texas.
Josh Jung and Ezequiel Duran also each had solo home runs and RBI singles.
Dunning (7-1) retired 17 straight batters between Zach McKinstry’s single to open the game and McKinstry’s two-out double in the sixth. Dunning has won five of six since joining the starting rotation May 5 after Jacob deGrom was sidelined because of an elbow injury that led to season-ending surgery.
GUARDIANS 14, ROYALS 1: At Kansas City, Missouri, José Ramírez hit his fifth career grand slam and Cleveland (39-40) moved into first place in the AL Central despite a losing record.
Ramírez hit his 13th homer this season. Ramírez added an RBI double in the seventh and is hitting .411 (30 for 73) with 14 extra-base hits over his last 18 games.
Cleveland played its second straight game without manager Terry Francona, who was hospitalized overnight and told by doctors to rest after he felt lightheaded before Tuesday’s game.