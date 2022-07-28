DETROIT – Victor Reyes hit a two-out, two-run double in the ninth inning to rally the Detroit Tigers over the San Diego Padres 4-3 on Wednesday.
The Padres led 3-2 going into the ninth and brought on closer Taylor Rogers (1-5), who gave up a one-run lead in the ninth Tuesday night in a game San Diego eventually won in the 10th.
This time, Jeimer Canderlario led off with a double before Rogers retired the next two batters. Jonathan Schoop followed with a dribbler down the third-base line for a single that put runners at the corners.
“Winning this series, and even coming back in the ninth inning before losing yesterday – that’s a lot more like the team we were last season,” Tigers manager A.J. Hinch said.
Reyes then hit a drive over the head of right fielder Nomar Mazara to win it.
ROCKIES 6, WHITE SOX 5: At Denver, Elias Díaz hit a two-run single off Kendall Graveman in the ninth inning to rally Colorado as Chicago’s Kendall Graveman (3-2) blew a save for the fifth time in 10 chances.
Graveman walked Brendan Rodgers, Iglesias and Ryan McMahon on 16 pitches, then gave up Díaz’s hit on a first-pitch sinker.
REDS 5, MARLINS 3: At Cincinnati, Luis Castillo pitched seven effective innings in likely his final start with Cincinnati as the All-Star right-hander is one of the top players on the market ahead of Tuesday’s trade deadline.
Castillo (4-4) allowed three runs – including JJ Bleday’s first big league homer – and six hits. He also struck out eight and walked one in his first start since July 14.
GUARDIANS 7, RED SOX 6: At Boston, Josh Naylor hit a solo home run in the ninth inning and Cleveland took advantage of three errors by Boston first baseman Franchy Cordero.
Bobby Dalbec hit two homers and drove in five runs for the Red Sox, who have lost seven of eight and 15 of 19.
Naylor connected for his 14th homer with one out off Tanner Houck (5-4).
METS 3, YANKEES 2: At Citi Field, Starling Marte singled home the winning run in the bottom of the ninth inning, and the Mets earned a two-game sweep of their Subway Series.
Max Scherzer was marvelous on his 38th birthday, striking out Aaron Judge three times to help the Mets take a 2-0 lead into the eighth. Gleyber Torres tied it with a two-run homer off inexperienced reliever David Peterson, normally a starter.
Making his Subway Series debut, Scherzer permitted five hits over seven innings and struck out six.