SAN DIEGO – The scrappy San Diego Padres, largely rebuilt at the trade deadline, are finding their identity at just the right time.
In danger of heading to Philadelphia down 0-2 in the NL Championship Series, the Padres produced another huge rally in front of their rowdy fans to put some punch into the all-wild card matchup.
Brandon Drury hit a go-ahead, two-run single during a five-run outburst in the fifth inning and San Diego stunned Aaron Nola and the Phillies 8-5 on Wednesday to tie the NLCS at one game apiece.
“You go into their place, which is probably going to be as spirited as ours is, down 2-0 and that’s an uphill battle,” veteran manager Bob Melvin said.
The Padres weren’t rattled when they fell behind 4-0 in the second inning after getting just one hit during a 2-0 loss in the series opener Tuesday.
“We go into Philly for three and it’s a big game,” Drury said. “We’ve got to fight and we did. It’s huge.”
The fifth-inning surge started with Padres catcher Austin Nola hitting an RBI single off his younger brother that brought the sellout, towel-twirling crowd of 44,607 to life.
The series shifts to Philadelphia for three games beginning Friday night.
Manager Rob Thomson said the Phillies need to approach this situation like they did the NLDS.
“We went into Atlanta, won the first one, lost the second one. Disappointing game. We had a day off and came back home in front of 46,000 raucous people and played really well. I expect to do the same thing,” he said.
Blake Snell got the win and Josh Hader the save after striking out the side in the ninth to send the crowd into a frenzy. Aaron Nola, in the playoffs for the first time and off to a brilliant start before Wednesday, took the loss.
When Austin Nola grounded out in the second inning, it was the first pitcher-batter matchup between siblings in postseason history.
ALCS
ASTROS 4, YANKEES 2: At Houston, Justin Verlander struck out 11 in six strong innings and Yuli Gurriel, Chas McCormick and Jeremy Peña all homered to power Houston to over New York in the AL Championship Series opener.
The Astros are in their sixth consecutive ALCS, looking to reach the World Series for the fourth time in that span, against a New York team in the LCS for the first time since being eliminated by Houston in 2019.
The game was tied 1-all in the sixth when Gurriel connected off reliever Clarke Schmidt on a solo shot to the seats in left field to put Houston on top. Two batters later, McCormick sent a sinker from Schmidt into right field to make it 3-1.
Verlander set a major league record with the eighth double-digit strikeout game of his postseason career and passed Clayton Kershaw (213) to become the all-time leader in playoff strikeouts with 219.
Peña belted a homer off Frankie Montas to start the seventh and extend the lead to 4-1.
Anthony Rizzo homered off Rafael Montero with two outs in the eighth to make it 4-2.
Game 2 will be tonight in Houston.